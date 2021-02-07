Assam: Tea Tribe Protests Delay of ST Status During PM Modi Visit | Guwahati News







The Assam Tea Tribe Students Association (ATTSA) led protests against the visit of PMs and the burnt tires on highways and the effigy of PMs in various tea gardens in northern Assam since Saturday evening.

Our members burned PM Modi effigies in several tea gardens in Sonitpur and Biswanath districts. We are upset by the prolonged delay in granting Schedule Tribe (ST) status to the state tea tribes and the failure of the BJP-led government to guarantee a daily wage of Rs 351 for garden workers Some tea. These are the main questions, leave the rest aside, said Basanta Kurmi, organizing secretary of the Assam Tea Tribe Student Association (ATTSA).

The tea tribes make up about 17 percent of the 3.5 crore Assams population, but their tea garden workers work for meager wages despite making significant contributions to the state’s economy, he said. The average salary of tea garden workers in the Brahmaputra Valley is 167 rupees per day.

During Modis’ speech on Sunday, several protesters argued with security personnel. The protests were particularly strong in the districts of Sonitpur and Nagaon. ATTS As anger spread across the roads, with tires scorched when Modi landed in Assam.

Pattas de terre for the people of our community remain a distant dream. Why should we celebrate, Kurmi asked.

ATTSA has expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to consider including just 36 state tea tribes in the ST list, saying their number will not be less than 108 in Assam. “This is a divisive policy. If they want to give us ST status, the 108 tea tribes should be included,” the ATTSA chief said.

Even as the BJP-led state government has taken the pioneering step of establishing secondary schools in state tea gardens since last year, which never happened sooner after

“The tea gardens do not have adequate sanitation facilities. Primary schools in some 450 tea gardens in Assam have yet to be provincialized. A teacher teaches in several classes in a large number of primary schools. Without improving primary education, would it help if the government goes ahead with establishing high schools, ”Kurmi asked. GUWAHATI: Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi devoted much of his speech to the tea community in Assam, a section of students took to the streets on Sunday against the delay in granting ST status to tribes tea here.The Assam Tea Tribe Students Association (ATTSA) led protests against the visit of PMs and the burnt tires on highways and the effigy of PMs in various tea gardens in northern Assam since Saturday evening.Our members burned PM Modi effigies in several tea gardens in Sonitpur and Biswanath districts. We are upset by the prolonged delay in granting Schedule Tribe (ST) status to the state tea tribes and the failure of the BJP-led government to guarantee a daily wage of Rs 351 for garden workers Some tea. These are the main questions, leave the rest aside, said Basanta Kurmi, organizing secretary of the Assam Tea Tribe Student Association (ATTSA).The tea tribes make up about 17 percent of the 3.5 crore Assams population, but their tea garden workers work for meager wages despite making significant contributions to the state’s economy, he said. The average salary of tea garden workers in the Brahmaputra Valley is 167 rupees per day.During Modis’ speech on Sunday, several protesters argued with security personnel. The protests were particularly strong in the districts of Sonitpur and Nagaon. ATTS As anger spread across the roads, with tires scorched when Modi landed in Assam.Pattas de terre for the people of our community remain a distant dream. Why should we celebrate, Kurmi asked.ATTSA has expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to consider including just 36 state tea tribes in the ST list, saying their number will not be less than 108 in Assam. “This is a divisive policy. If they want to give us ST status, the 108 tea tribes should be included,” the ATTSA chief said.Even as the BJP-led state government has taken the pioneering step of establishing secondary schools in state tea gardens since last year, which never happened sooner after Independence , ATTSA alleged that it was a “survey gimmick”.“The tea gardens do not have adequate sanitation facilities. Primary schools in some 450 tea gardens in Assam have yet to be provincialized. A teacher teaches in several classes in a large number of primary schools. Without improving primary education, would it help if the government goes ahead with establishing high schools, ”Kurmi asked.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos