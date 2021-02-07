Could Donald Trump be kicked out of Mar-a-Lago? Palm Beach council may soon decide





Former President Donald Trump has lived at his club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida since leaving in January.

But Mr. Trump’s residence at the resort could violate a 1993 agreement he made with the city of Palm Beach.

The board will meet soon and the subject could be brought up.

What is the 1993 accord?

Mar-a-Lago was once a unique residence.

But when Mr. Trump made it a private 500-member club in 1993, he agreed with the city of Palm Beach that his stays there would be limited to seven consecutive days.

This was in accordance with club rules, there was an initiation of $ 263,000 and an annual fee of $ 23,692, as well as an additional fee allowing members to stay in a suite for up to seven consecutive days and no more than 21 days a year.

What is the backstory of Mar-a-Lago? Mar-a-Lagoin Palm Beach, view from an airplane window. ((Reuters / Carlos Barria))

Mr. Trump bought Mar-a-Lago for $ 10 million in 1985 from the estate of Marjorie Merriweather Post, owner of General Foods.

The 126-room mansion deteriorated after her death in 1973, when she left it to the U.S. government as a possible presidential vacation home. The government returned it in 1981.

After Mr. Trump bought it, he spent millions improving the property while living there part time.

“We have to pay tribute to him for not spoiling Mar-a-Lago,” said Laurence Leamer, Palm Beach resident and author of the 2019 book Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s presidential palace.

“Marjorie Merriweather Post built it in the 1920s and it’s just one of the tallest homes in the country,” he said.

In the early 1990s, Trump was in financial distress. Real estate prices have fallen and several of its businesses have collapsed, including a New Jersey casino.

He told the city he could no longer afford the $ 3 million annual maintenance and that it was unfair that he was bearing the costs alone.

He proposed to subdivide the property and build mansions. The city rejected the proposal, so the idea of ​​the private domain was born.

Back to the next board meeting

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

While we’re not sure exactly what’s on the agenda, Palm Beach City Manager Kirk Blouin previously indicated that the issue could be discussed at the meeting.

Mr Blouin also said the board was considering its options.

Last month, the city received a letter from attorney Reginald Stambaugh, who represents a neighbor in Mar-a-Lago, asking the city to apply the residency clause of the agreement.

It’s something the city rarely, if ever, done when Mr. Trump was president or before.

The unnamed neighbor believes Mr. Trump’s residence will decrease property values, the letter said.

The lawyer did not return a call or email Thursday to ask if he had received a response.

Read more on US policy: Some neighbors want him out, but Trump has a powerful ally

Former President and First Lady Melania Trump moved from New York to Mar-a-Lago in 2019.

But even before becoming president, Mr. Trump frequently clashed with the city and its mostly satisfied residents with the club’s operation.

Neighbors complained about noise, traffic, and a car-sized American flag and 24-meter pole that Mr. Trump erected in 2006 without the proper permits.

The two sides finally settled: Mr. Trump got a shorter pole and his foundation donated $ 100,000 to veteran charities. Mr Trump then set the pole on a mound so that it climbed another 24 meters.

But more recently, as reported by the Washington Post, an attorney in the city of Palm Beach recommended that the council let Trump live in Mar-a-Lago.

In a memo, attorney John Randolph allegedly argued that the former president should be allowed to use the estate as a residence, even though his attorney at the time of the 1993 deal had promised the board that Mr. Trump would not would not live there.

Could Donald Trump therefore be expelled from Mar-a-Lago? Donald Trump’s private club in Mar-a-Lago costs over $ 20,000 a year to join (Reuters: Kevin Lamarque)

His new office of the former president emailed questions about the matter to the Trump Organization, the family’s business entity, which did not respond.

Last month, he issued a statement saying, “There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-A-Lago as a residence.”

Trump owns two other homes near Mar-a-Lago.

Mr Leamer said he did not expect the city to challenge Mr Trump if he decided to live there.

He said Mr. Trump enjoys mingling with club members and guests and having them “stroke his ego,” something he wouldn’t experience elsewhere.

“He goes through his days and people tell him he’s fantastic, he’s awesome, he’s amazing, that’s what he wants,” Leamer said.

The length of Mr. Trump’s stays in Mar-a-Lago prior to his presidency is unknown, but Mr. Leamer said they often exceeded seven consecutive days and 21 days per year.

During his presidency, Mr. Trump spent more than 21 days a year there, including visits of around two weeks during the Christmas holidays.

“People say he has no legal right to have legal residency [at Mar-a-Lago] has legal law ever been a problem for him? “said Mr. Leamer.

The CBA has contacted the advisers for comment.

AP / ABC

