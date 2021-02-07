Indonesia’s ‘green diesel’ drives fuel threat to forests, Australia / NZ News & Top Stories

KUALA LUMPUR Indonesia’s ambitious biodiesel program will increase the risk of deforestation as more rainforests could be cleared to produce palm oil, environmentalists have warned, urging policymakers to implement a long-term ban new plantations.

Indonesia – home to the world’s third largest rainforest but also its largest palm oil producer – has steadily increased its share of its palm oil-derived biodiesel mandate since 2018 to drive demand. .

Also seeking to reduce costly fuel imports and global heating emissions, the country increased the “bio” content of its biodiesel to 30% at the end of 2019, from 20% the previous year, the rest being fossil fuels.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has targeted biodiesel made entirely from palm oil, but without setting a firm deadline for its large-scale deployment, as the engines would have to be modified.

Last month, state-owned energy company PT Pertamina began testing “green diesel” after performing tests with jet fuel late last year.

Mr. Yuyun Harmono, campaign manager for climate justice at the Indonesian Environment Forum (Walhi), said that no additional land would yet be used to produce palm oil for biodiesel – but that this could change in the future, further threatening forests.

“If there is an increasing demand for fuel, there will also be an increase in demand for biofuel … Of course, there is a risk (of deforestation),” Yuyun told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. .

Indonesia was named among the top three countries for rainforest loss in 2019, according to Global Forest Watch, a monitoring service that uses satellite data.

Palm oil – widely used in cosmetics, food, and biofuels – has come under scrutiny from activists and green consumers, who have blamed its production for forest loss , fires and exploitation of workers.

In response, the industry watchdog, the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, tightened its rules at the end of 2018, imposing a ban on clearing forests or converting peatlands into palm plantations in oil.

Mr. Yuyun said biodiesel should not be seen as a substitute for fossil fuel. He noted that since 2018, biodiesel has been mandatory to power private vehicles and business vehicles.

“It’s only 30 percent (bio-portion) now, but when demand increases, demand for palm oil will also increase,” he added.

Indonesia’s biodiesel production last year used just over 7 million tonnes of palm oil – out of a total domestic production of 41.4 million tonnes – up from around 1.4 million tonnes in 2015, according to the consulting firm LMC International.

Malaysia, the world’s second-largest producer, used about 880,000 tonnes of palm oil for biodiesel production last year, up from 600,000 in 2015.

Mr. Julian McGill, Head of South East Asia at LMC International, said: “Indonesia has achieved very impressive growth in biodiesel production over the past five years. Indonesia’s success in supporting biodiesel production has been a critical factor in the low stocks and high prices that the industry enjoys today. “

But a drop in crude oil prices, as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand, has made Indonesia’s biodiesel program less economical, while plans to increase the bio-serving to 40% have been delayed. .

Despite industry concerns about the cost of Indonesia’s biodiesel policy, which is funded by a tax on palm oil exports, the government will likely remain steadfast in its use of biofuel to replace diesel imports, McGill added.

The longer-term goal of making biodiesel entirely from palm oil could also increase competition for its food and cosmetic purchases over fuel, said Mr. Ricky Amukti of advocacy group Traction Energy Asia. .

Indonesia’s energy minister estimated 15 million hectares of new palm plantations would be needed to meet the country’s biodiesel targets, media reported late last year.

REUTERS