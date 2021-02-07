Biden hopes next Super Bowl will be played in the stadium

In his presidency’s first pre-Super Bowl interview, President Joe Biden said it was his hope and expectations that fans would come back to the stands in full force for the big game in the years to come.

Only 22,000 fans allowed in the stands for this year’s Super Bowl

Biden said the CDC director would release guidelines this week to set the minimum requirements for reopening schools.

The president said 20 million children unable to attend classrooms for about a year, as well as women dropping out of the workforce, are a national emergency.

At this year’s Super Bowl, only 22,000 fans will be allowed in the stands at about a third of the capacity of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, where Super Bowl LV is being played.

The Super Bowl is just one of those great American celebrations, Biden told CBS News Norah ODonnell. And all these house parties, all these things that don’t happen.

God willing, we can celebrate everything as usual in a year from now, Biden said.

Biden warned people to be careful during the Super Bowl celebration this year, acknowledging how difficult it is for Americans to change their Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years celebrations due to the deadly pandemic, which has killed more than 463,000 Americans, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Biden said one of his disappointments was the way the previous administration handled the pandemic, adding that the circumstances were even more dire than we thought.

We thought they had indicated that there were a lot more vaccines available, “he said.” And that didn’t turn out to be the case. This is why we have developed in every way possible.

Look, it was one thing if we had enough vaccines, which we didn’t. So we’re doing everything we can to make more vaccines, Biden said, adding that he has gone to vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna to get them to ramp up production.

The idea that it can be done and that we can get collective immunity well before the end of next summer is very difficult, Biden noted.

When asked if he would accept NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on his offer to use the 32 NFL stadiums as vaccination sites, Biden said we absolutely would.

Regarding the reintegration of children into school, Biden clarified that he believed it was time for schools to reopen safely, adding that the CDC director would issue guidelines this week to set minimum requirements for schools are reopening.

You need to have fewer people in the class. You must have ventilation systems that have been reworked, Biden added.

The president noted that 20 million children unable to attend classrooms for about a year, as well as women who drop out of the workforce, constitute a national emergency.

Snippets from the interview have already made headlines this week, including one from Friday in which Biden said there was no need for former President Trump to continue receiving intelligence briefings, a courtesy historically accorded to outgoing presidents, due to his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurgency.

I just don’t think it’s necessary for him to have the intelligence briefings, Biden told ODonnell. What’s the value of giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact that he might slip up and say something?

On the foreign relations front, President Biden was firm on its position on Iran; when asked if his administration would lift sanctions against the country and bring them back to the negotiating table, he simply said no. “

Biden nodded when ODonnell asked if Iran should stop enriching uranium before the United States returns to the negotiating table.

Iran resumed 20% uranium enrichment in January. Under the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal from which former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2018, Iran cannot enrich uranium in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump then reimposed sanctions against Iran as part of a campaign of maximum pressure against the country.

Biden also spoke about the relationship between the United States and China, saying that we haven’t had the opportunity to speak with President Xi Jinping, but that there was no reason not to. call before thinking about their personal relationship.

I probably spent more time with Xi Jinping, I’m told, than any world leader, Biden said, because I had 24, 25 hours of private meetings with him when I was vice-president. President. Traveled 17,000 miles with him. I know him very well.

Biden admitted that the two leaders had a lot to say.

It is very bright. He’s very tough, Biden said of Xi. He doesn’t have and I’m not saying it as a criticism, just the reality that he doesn’t have a democratic little D in his body.

Biden also signaled that he would likely revert to a more traditional multinational diplomatic approach to China: I have always told him that we must not have a conflict. But there will be extreme competition. And I’m not going to do it like he knows. And that’s because it also sends signals. I’m not going to do it like Trump did. We will focus on the international rules of the road. “

Biden was also moved to talk about his Son Hunters forthcoming book.

“The honesty with which he stepped forward and spoke about the problem. And the hope that it gave me hope to read it,” Biden said. “I mean it was like my boys back. . “

Biden also added that his family’s struggle is linked to many Americans: I bet there isn’t a family you know that doesn’t have someone in the family who has a drug problem or a drinking problem.

The interview ended on an upbeat note: Biden said that as a former football receiver, “I had some crazy dreams, Biden told ODonnell. It wasn’t to be president. I thought I could be a flanker in the NFL. ” Instead, he caught a pass from Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes.

“Looks like he has a lot of potential,” Biden said of Mahomes, “and so, I would probably take a photo with the young man that I wasn’t expecting so much.

He hesitated when asked who he thought would win, saying he thinks Mahomes and Buccaneers coach Tom Brady are both great quarterbacks, but Mahomes is a younger version, potentially, of ‘an old and great quarterback.

“Not old,” Biden corrected himself, laughing. “In NFL terms, old man.”

The tradition of Super Bowl interviews dates back to 2004, when George W. Bush sat CBS Jim Nantz. Barack Obama sat down for an interview during each of his eight years in office, including a notable 2013 interview with Fox News host Bill OReilly, who spoke to the 44th President about the attack on the American enclosure in Benghazi, Libya, and the launch. from the Affordable Care Act website. Trump sat down for pre-Super Bowl interviews in 2020, 2019, and 2017, but opted to skip an interview in 2018, when NBC carried the game.