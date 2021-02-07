Trinamul says PM Modi is in the dark





Trinamul Congress retaliated on Sunday evening, responding harshly to Narendra Modi’s political attacks on Mamata Banerjee and his government, while the Left and Congress demanded him produce evidence to support his claim that they had a secret deal with the ruling party in Bengal. . “First of all, Narendra Modi doesn’t know anything, he’s awgyo (uninformed). Second, he calls Mamata nirmawm (cruel)? He’s a nawradhawm (sub-human)…. Farmers have been resting peacefully for more than 70 days in the open in harsh winter conditions. He never even bothered to talk to them. Who is Nirmawm here? Asked Saugata Roy, vice president of Trinamul. Roy called on the Prime Minister on the “lie” of Mamata who would have lost his cool in front of the slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai (Victory to Mother India)”. In his speech, Modi attempted to attack Mamata for his alleged anti-national leanings, embarking on an abstruse conspiracy theory on the alleged international mega ploy to defame India. “Once again, an outright lie. Mamata does not lose his temper in the face of Bharat Mata slogans, ”Roy said. “But if anyone brings up a politico-religious slogan – ‘Jai Shri Ram’ – at a central government event in honor of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (at the Victoria Memorial on January 23), their anger is justified. “About this conspiracy theory… it’s typical of community forces. Whenever they feel cornered, they claim that the entire nation is being conspired, targeted…. There is no conspiracy involved, ”he added. The left and Congress took umbrage at the accusation of “fixation”. “They say the left is non-existent…. So why is he worried about the left, ”said left-wing legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty, adding that the“ real settlement ”was between the BJP and Trinamul. “I challenge him … He is the Prime Minister and you don’t expect him to say what an ordinary man would say sitting in a tea stand.” I challenge him to produce proof of what he accused, ”he said. Opposition leader Abdul Mannan, a former congressional fighter, said: “It is common knowledge that Trinamul was born and raised by the BJP.” “What the Prime Minister alleged only exposed the reality of the Congress-Left alliance becoming the real credible alternative here,” he added.







