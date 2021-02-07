Boris Johnson urged to remove EU Trace legislation to escape Brussels control





Boris Johnson urged removing all traces of EU law to escape Brussels’ control. BREXIT BRITAIN risks getting stuck in EU law unless it ruthlessly removes all remnants of the bloc’s rules from the UK legal system in favor of common law, a top lawyer in the city has warned. Barnabas Reynolds also urged parliament to appoint a committee to oversee the activities of UK regulators who he says will not otherwise have too much power over the rules governing financial services. Mr Reynolds, a partner at City-based law firm Shearman and Sterling, will discuss his new paper, Restoring UK Law: Freeing the UK’s Global Financial Market, during a webinar hosted by think-tank Politeia tomorrow. Attorney General Suella Braverman and former Conservative Party Leader Iain Duncan Smith will also attend the virtual meeting. Mr Reynolds said it was essential that rules and regulations for financial services be streamlined and simplified. He explained: The traditional UK method is principle-based regulation, focused on high standards, applied in a predictable way, but with fewer rules. The EU’s approach is based on continental civil law, code-based systems, where every aspect of financial activity is suffocated by a blanket of regulations. Moreover, the teleological interpretation method of the ECJ makes these regulations unpredictable in their sense. The approach weakens the law, with the European Commission constantly trying to update and upgrade the codified system to catch up with new business activity. It also hinders innovation. The UK may no longer be a member, but in many areas EU laws that previously replaced common law have simply been passed by the UK and therefore remain in force, stifling innovation , undermining entrepreneurship and adding layers of regulation, Mr Reynolds said. He added: Now that we are gone we need to remove the unattractive elements of EU law and there are a lot of them and go back to the traditional UK approach, which is much more attractive and beneficial for business. Thank you for taking the time to read this press article Boris Johnson urged to remove all traces of European law to escape the control of Brussels. For more daily UK news, daily Spanish news and global news visit Euro Weekly News homepage.







