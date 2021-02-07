What about the implementation of Clause 6, CAA: Congress asks PM Modi | Guwahati News





GUWAHATI: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting the main demands of the people of Assam, repealing the Citizenship Amendment Law and implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, the Congress of the State questioned him on Sunday as to why he failed to talk about the issues. during his 40-minute speech.

Chief Congressman Gaurav Gogoi, at a press conference here, also reminded the Prime Minister of the promises he made to the tea tribes by granting them List Tribe (ST) status and increasing their daily minimum wage of 351 rupees. basically have two main demands increasing their salary to Rs 351 per day and ST status. Modi had promised them, but nothing has happened to this day. In addition, the Prime Minister did not specify whether the crore of Rs 1,000 which was sanctioned for the workers of the tea plantations will be used to increase their wages. He has very well avoided talking about these topics, Gogoi said.

Questioning the prime minister on what he means by success, Gogoi said 1.5 lakh people have died from the novel coronavirus in India, the highest in Asia. Fifty others were killed during demonstrations by farmers. Five people have died in anti-CAA protests and the BJP government has no regrets. Is this success?

He added: We were hoping the prime minister would at least talk about the flooding and erosion that devastated Sonitpur and Biswanath the two districts from which most of the people who attended the rally came.

While Modi insisted on strengthening medical education, the Congress leader said that it was former chief minister Tarun Gogoi who laid the foundation and reorganized five medical schools in Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Barpeta and Tezpur. The Sagar Mala project was announced four years ago and not even a fifth of it has been completed yet. How do we believe Assam Mala will be different? The Jorhat-Majuli Bridge, announced in 2016, is still incomplete. The 891 km dredging of the Brahmapurta was announced in 2017 and work has not yet started on this front. So far, only 10% of the work has been done on the Brahmaputra Express highway, despite its foundation being laid in 2017, Gogoi said.

Hitting the Assam Airport Infrastructure Development Center, the deputy head of the congressional party in Lok Sabha said no proposals have been made regarding the establishment of new airports at the main district headquarters like Diphu, Haflong and Nagaon, but Guwahati airport has already done it. leased to private actors for 50 years.

