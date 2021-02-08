Turkey rejected Russia’s request to put prime suspect in Karlov’s murder to lie detector test

Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

Turkish authorities have rejected a request by the Russian government to perform a lie detection test on a key suspect whom Turkey claimed was complicit in the assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in 2016, casting further suspicion on the credibility of the Turkish investigation and the murder case.

Turkey’s rejection came despite the suspect, Mustafa Timur zkan, who has repeatedly said he had nothing to do with the murder, volunteered to take the lie detector test of the Russian government, eager to prove his innocence. The revelations were made in the zkans defense statement, a copy of which was obtained by Nordic Monitor, which was delivered to the court on January 8, 2019.

The Russians want to hook you up to a lie detector, but I’m not giving it to you, prosecutor Adem Aknc said during questioning of Zkan, a 64-year-old retired architect and frequent traveler. I told her that I wouldn’t hesitate to take a lie detector test and that if it suited her, I would volunteer to hang on. zkan remembers his conversation with the DA.

The conversation took place on November 14, 2017 in the office of Akncs in Ankara at the request of prosecutors and, interestingly, without the presence of a lawyer from zkans, which violates the Code of Criminal Procedure (CMUK). zkan said he later reported the contents of the conversation to his lawyer via email.

Statement by Timur Zkan that he wanted to take a Russian lie detector test but that the Turkish prosecutor rejected the Russians’ request:

Timur_Ozkan_defense_lie_detector_test

The zkans’ testimonies dealt another blow to the Turkish government’s scenario that the Glen movement, a group that criticizes it, was behind the assassination. Evidence gathered during the investigation portrayed a radicalized policeman who wanted to quit his job to travel to Syria to fight alongside the jihadists and had been in contact with imams from the radical Turkish government and groups linked to al Qaeda as well as President Recep Family cleric Tayyip Erdogans Nurettin Yldz, a radical preacher who openly supported armed jihad and frequently attacked Russia in his fiery sermons.

The Turkish prosecutor ignored all these leads; did not indict any radical figure who had been in contact with the assassin in the months preceding the assassination; and deliberately hijacked the center of the probe from people close to the Erdoan government. Instead, the Glen movement and others have been scapegoated without any evidence presented by the prosecutor to support the claims.

zkan was the organizer of the art exhibition in which the Russian envoy was assassinated by al-Qaeda-linked policeman Mevlt Mert Altnta on December 19, 2016. He said he had planned the exhibition in close coordination with the Russian Embassy and denied the prosecutor’s allegations that the exhibition was ordered by the Glen movement to pave the way for the murder.

Neither I nor the exhibit had anything to do with the movement, he said, pointing out that the prosecutor clearly made up the story of the incident, manipulated the events and wrongly accused of ‘be complicit in the murder without offering any supporting evidence. its claims over the past three years. zkan recalled how Aknc told him in his office that he would easily fill in the blanks when zkan objected to the allegations, pointing out flaws in the prosecutor’s claims.

I stand before you as the accused because the prosecutor filled in the blanks in the indictment by manipulating the evidence, Zkan told the jury during his defense testimony.

zkan has written or edited over 25 travel books, curated 20 different exhibitions and published some 500 articles on Ankara travel and history. He has traveled the world and even signed up for space travel with an American company for a future sightseeing trip. He explained in detail how the idea for the exhibition came to fruition in the first place. He said he first held the exhibition in Moscow to promote Turkey in 2011 with the Turkish ambassador inaugurating the event and planned to hold a reciprocal exhibition in Ankara to promote Russia. But the second exhibition couldn’t take place because he couldn’t find a sponsor and had been busy with his book and other exhibits.

He proposed the exhibit to the Russian Embassy on February 12, 2016, but it was rejected due to strained ties between the two countries at the time over Turks shooting down a Russian fighter jet in 2015 at the border. Turkish-Syrian. As Turkey and Russia tried to normalize relations, with President Erdoan issuing a formal apology for the incident, he received a call in August 2016 from the embassy who said his proposal had been approved and that the embassy would sponsor the exhibition.

Defense of Timur zkan who explained how the date of the reception at the art gallery was decided:

Timur_Ozkan_defense_statement_date_change_explained

The photo exhibition in which the deplorable assassination took place was not the work of a [terrorist] organization. There is no proof of this. It couldn’t be anything, anyway … because the exhibition was entirely my project and was an event that we coordinated with the Russian Embassy and was organized by the Municipality of Ankaya with the sponsorship from the embassy, ​​he said.

The exhibition was originally scheduled for December 16, and the brochure published by the Ankaya Municipality Contemporary Art Center (ada Sanatlar Merkezi, SM) advertised it as such and also announced it to the media. However, the Russian embassy later wished a special opening for its own guests with a cocktail party a day before the exhibition opened to the public or a day after, according to Zkan.

The SM did not object until the exhibition was opened to the public on the 16th as planned. zkan looked in the 15th the day before, but the room had to be painted that day and that was ruled out. The next day was Saturday, and the reception of the Russian Embassy had to be postponed until Monday 19 at the request of Russian Embassy officials.

The murdering policeman learned of the existence of the exhibit as it was advertised for the 16th and made a reservation at a nearby hotel on December 14 for a night on the 16th. But he changed the reservation to the 19th after spotting the gallery the 15th to familiarize yourself with the layout of the building. According to the indictment, which included CCTV footage of the venue, he was at the gallery from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on December 15. He most likely learned of the date change when he was there.

The prosecutor claimed that Zkan informed the assassin of the date change but provided no evidence to support this very serious allegation. In his defense, Zkan said he was aware of the date change before the assassin made the first hotel reservation, adding that if the killer had obtained the information from him as the prosecutor alleged, he would have made the reservation for the 19th and would not have had to change it after learning about it on his first visit to the gallery.

Zkan’s defense is not the only statement that undermined the prosecutor’s thesis during the trial. Nordic Monitor previously released documents showing how Turkish intelligence agency MIT helped the prosecutor set up yet another bogus suspect in the case to deceive a Russian delegation that was due to travel to Turkey on an investigative mission.

The ploy, apparently designed to derail the investigation and distract Russian authorities from evidence that actually pointed to elements of the Erdoan government, was exposed during a hearing on September 4, 2020 by a victim who was abducted and tortured by the intelligence services. agency.

The 38-year-old victim, Hseyin Ktce, was tortured for months to obtain a false confession and was then handed over to the prosecution for arrest before the Russian delegation came to Turkey. I told Adem Aknc [the investigating prosecutor] that you’re trying to get me into the Karlov murder case, but you know I have nothing to do with it. The prosecutor said: Hseyin, there is nothing I can do for you. There is a delegation from Russia coming this week, and I must stop you. There is a lot of pressure on me. You take the stand in court and [try to] erase your name there, Ktce told the Ankara 2nd High Criminal Court panel of judges.

Cell phone records, bank transfers and computer logs obtained for the assassin Altnta as well as witness statements all pointed to several radical clerics who worked for the religious authority of the Turkish government, the Diyanet, or were long supported by President Erdoan’s office.

Prosecutors’ allegations collapsed when the trial began and the main defendants recanted their previous statements extracted under duress and submitted medical reports proving that they had suffered torture and ill-treatment until ‘they agree to sign false statements. Many government witnesses did not appear for cross-examination despite repeated requests from defense lawyers and the accused. Those who appeared in court made conflicting statements, while some recanted earlier statements they had made to police.

There is a number of evidence on file which shows that the killer was in fact radicalized by jihadist literature, attended prayer circles organized by pro-government jihadist cleric Yldz, and had bonded friendship with known militants of al-Qaeda. However, the government did not pursue leads in jihadist networks and did not investigate Al Qaeda figures who had worked with the killer. It was also revealed that the Erdoan government rewarded the killer with 34 bonuses in two years.