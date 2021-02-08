Youth: the nation’s asset – Opinion





In the arc of world history, young people have always played a dynamic and revolutionary role in creating and building strong, prosperous, sustainable and vibrant societies. The pages of history are full of their glorious struggles in this regard. In recent years, in the United States, China, France, Spain, Mexico, Greece, Brazil, Iran, and various parts of Africa and South Asia, the world has experienced youth movements for the creation of better societies and civil liberties as well as for equality. rights. During the 19th and 20th centuries, the Newsboys strike of 1899, the anti-war movement in the 1960s, the scout movement, 1908, the pirates of Edelweiss, 1936, the French social revolution of 1968 and the French revolution of velours 1989 marked a new story on the part of youth participation. During the Pakistani movement, the contribution of student organizations cannot be forgotten. The younger generations have played an active role in the struggle for an independent land. In recognition of the power and activism of young people, the General Assembly in 1999 endorsed the recommendations made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth that August 12 be declared International Youth Day. After that, this International Youth Day (IMD) is celebrated every year around the world. This day gives young people the opportunity to express their opinions and tell the world about their ambitions.

The period of life represented by young people testifies to the vigor and creative energy they possess. It is a gift from God, which is why all nations declare that youth is one of their precious assets. In our country, young people have also played a big role from the beginning. Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the outstanding leader and a visionary statesman, had also played a very important role from an early age. At the age of 16, he left for England and enrolled at the Lincolns Inn and prepared for the bar. He was admitted to the Bar at the age of 21. As a lawyer, Mohammad Ali Jinnah occupies a unique place in the subcontinent. Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had high hopes from the young people of this newly created country. In all of his important addresses to students, he emphasized the vision of young people in life. Addressing the students in Lahore on October 31, 1947, he said: Pakistan is proud of its youth, especially the students who have always been at the forefront in times of trial and need. . You are the leader of nations and you must equip yourself fully with discipline, education, and training for the arduous task that lies ahead. You must realize the magnitude of your responsibility and be prepared to take it on.

At present, Pakistan is fortunately one of those countries with the largest segment of young people. According to the 2017 United Nations Population Fund report and the 2018 human development report, around 63% or 64% of the country’s population is currently made up of young people. According to reports, Pakistan has more young people than it has ever had, and this trend is expected to continue until 2052. This is great news for our country as young people have the power to transform the world. future of a country. Due to the younger population, Pakistan is safer than other countries when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic. Italy and Spain have disappeared due to an aging population, while the death toll in the United States, China, Russia and other countries has reached thousands, but in Pakistan, this number is rather low.

Pakistani youth are innovative and competitive, and they play an active role in nation-building activities. Their role in the war on terror has also been hailed around the world. Malala Yousafzai and others in her age group not only played their role courageously against terrorism, but also stood alongside the armed forces.

Young army officers also wage war with great grace. They sacrifice their lives for the defense of the homeland. Successive Pakistani governments have always given priority to the development of the country’s youth. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also given top priority to youth development. After coming to power on August 18, 2018, he launched numerous policies aimed at empowering young people. He also included young people in his cabinet. He never missed an opportunity to interact with the young people. He even tells them which books to read to develop. At the end of 2020, the Prime Minister sent a message to young people. Speaking to Instagram, the prime minister said: Life goes in cycles, never in a straight line. Where you end up depends on how you deal with highs and lows. Those who are successful are never demoralized by bad times. Instead, they analyze and learn from their mistakes and therefore come out stronger.

To reap the rewards of the power of youth, the Prime Minister launched two historic programs in 2019 and 2020. In October 2019, the government launched the Kamyab Jawaan program to provide financial and technical assistance to the country’s youth. Thanks to this program, a million jobs are created. Over 52 percent of the Pakistani population will directly benefit from this loan program. Young unemployed people in Pakistan can get a loan of up to Rs 5 million to start a business. Over 700,000 applications have been received to date under the Kamyab Jawan program. On October 17, 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the first phase of the program. 100 billion rupees have been allocated to youth loans. Of the total amount, 25 billion rupees has been set aside for women. Loans up to Rs 100,000 will be interest free, while loans in two other categories will be concessional. One million young people will be helped under the program. This program will also organize internships during which 25,000 young people will be in contact with industries. 500 laboratories will also be created in the seminars. It was the first government to take such initiatives to provide science education to students in religious education institutions. The disbursement of loans under the Kamyab Jawaan program also started from December 2019.

On November 4, 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched another historic Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program in Islamabad. More than 200,000 scholarships will be awarded to students across the country over four years. This program is a historic change in government scholarship policy. Half of the beneficiaries of the programs are girls from low-income groups, while 2% of the scholarships are reserved for students with special needs. 50,000 scholarships will be awarded each year to students at 119 public sector universities across the country, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan awarded 50,000 Need-Based Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships to the first group of deserving students on March 2, 2020. Prime Minister Imran Khan also called on young people to be part of his Tiger Force to help government agencies accomplish their mission. The government is determined that young people will prove that the Prime Minister was right to trust them.

