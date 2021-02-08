Seize opportunities through profit sharing

Bank Syariah Indonesia officially operates on February 1, 2021. The birth of this Islamic bank is noteworthy because it has very large assets for the size of an Islamic bank, which is IDR 240 trillion. This asset is a combination of BRI Syariah, Bank Syariah Mandiri and BNI Syariah.

There is great hope for PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk (BSI). President Joko Widodo during the inauguration of the operation of BSI at the State Palace stressed that this bank must be inclusive and open to all. BSI is asked to pay attention to the millennial generation and use digital technology to reach a larger market and penetrate customers.

BSI is not Indonesia’s leading Islamic bank. The government inaugurated the first Islamic bank, namely Bank Muamalat, in 1992. According to data from the Financial Services Authority, as of October 2020, there were 14 Islamic commercial banks with total assets of IDR 387,482 billion. The merger of the three state-owned Islamic banks places BSI as the largest Islamic bank in Indonesia and ranks seventh among all banks in Indonesia.

Although Islamic banking has been around for 28 years and 87% of the Indonesian population is Muslim, the penetration of Islamic banking in Indonesia is only 6%. BSI’s market share as the largest Islamic bank is only 2.6%.

When President Joko Widodo called on the BSI to be open and inclusive, the existence of Islamic banks as a whole became strategic. Not only is BSI economically open to serving every citizen, openness and inclusion are also important in breaking down religious barriers in society.

The nature of Islamic banking which maintains the principle of equitable profit sharing in various international studies is considered capable of preventing the repetition of fraudulent financial practices, such as events subprime mortgage and Bernard Madoff’s ponzi scheme. This way of doing financial business caused the collapse of the global financial system and dragged rich countries into recession in 2008, the effects of which are still felt today.

In general, the causes of the financial crisis of 2007-2008 were the excess liquidity in the market, the financial engineering which resulted in a product difficult to understand due to the rigor, the asymmetry of information on market prices, liberal regulation and lax supervision. encouraged investors to pursue high risk investments. Risk management cannot be taken into account.

One of the proposals to prevent a repeat of Madoff’s high-yielding pursuit of Madoff’s ponzi scheme with returns of up to 20 percent is to provide the smallest return. The approach of not providing fixed interest rates, especially for very large amounts, is the principle of Islamic economics.

The hallmark of Islamic economic banking is profit sharing. The Financial Services Authority said that the Islamic banking system is characterized by the implementation of mutually beneficial benefit sharing for the public and for the bank. Islamic banking also emphasizes aspects of fairness in transactions, ethical investment, prioritizes the values ​​of unity and brotherhood in production and avoids speculative activities in financial transactions.

The huge opportunities for the Sharia economy in Indonesia have not been well explored. Apart from the huge market for halal products which has not yet benefited from bank financing, opportunities exist in many other areas as well. Not only is retail market share and large-scale clients, which BSI President Hery Gunardi has called BSI targets, this state-owned Sharia bank must also develop areas where BSI conventional banks have not worked.

Currently, many young people are creating start-ups, but it is not easy to grow due to lack of capital. Conventional banks are not always able to serve young entrepreneurs due to collateral collisions. Islamic banks can enter a start-up segment that has the prospect of growing when the market or consumers are guaranteed as collateral for sale (murabahah) or profit sharing (ijarah).

Islamic banks can also cooperate with the farmers at large as not all farmers get credit from conventional banks due to collateral collisions. Coffee growers, for example, can enter into a production sharing agreement for their crop with a clear market.

Many innovations can be developed by Islamic banks as an alternative to conventional banks. According to the 2020 Population Census, 25.87% of Millennials aged 24-39 out of a total population of 270.2 million are highly productive customers. Opportunities can be created if Islamic banks provide competitive services and meet customer needs.