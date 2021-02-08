In Bengal, PM Modi promises the well-being of farmers, industrialization





All arrears owed to West Bengal farmers – nearly 18,000 per family over three years under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be cleared immediately if the BJP comes to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged on Sunday. Each farmer is expected to receive 6,000 a year under the Central program which has been blocked by the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee for more than two years. At least 70 lakh farmers were denied benefits to the tune of nearly 10,000 crore during this period. Pending contributions Our priority is to release farmers’ contributions. Once the BJP comes to power here, the first Cabinet meeting will approve all such payments, including arrears from previous years, the prime minister said when he launched his election campaign for the linked state at the ballot box, from from the industrial town of Haldia 120 km from Kolkata. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’s program has become a bone of contention between the Center and the state government. The Chief Minister opposed the concept of direct transfer of benefits which was the backbone of the central regime and announced a parallel regime. Recently, Banerjee agreed to implement the program after nearly 26 lakh farmers signed up on a portal managed by the Center. This led to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar writing to the state government for more details on the beneficiaries. However, the program was not implemented as the contact details of only 6,000 beneficiaries were clarified; but their bank details have yet to be confirmed at the state government level. The Trinamool-led state government was able to verify the details of only 6,000 of the 26 lakh farmers who registered. And the bank details of even these beneficiaries were not communicated to us. How are we going to transfer the money? This is the level of apathy they have for farmers, Modi said. New projects The prime minister also accused the Trinamool Congress of blocking other central programs rather than focusing on development. Modi has inaugurated several infrastructure projects in the oil and gas sector totaling 5,000 crore, including the 348 km Dobhi-Durgapur pipeline (built by GAIL); a Bharat Petroleum LPG import terminal and a four-lane road bridge at Ranichak in Haldia as part of the Port Connectivity Highway project. He also laid the foundation stone for IOC’s second catalytic dewaxing unit in Haldia. The laying of gas pipelines within the framework of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project will focus on reducing the price of natural gas. The projects will also enable India to become a center of gas export and import. The gas-based economic system is India’s need and the One Nation One gas network is an important project to meet this requirement, Modi said, adding that the Dobhi-Durgapur gas pipeline would benefit 10 adjacent districts of Jharkhand. and Bihar. Questioning Banerjees about the intention of development, the prime minister asked why the state government had failed to introduce new industries during his tenure of nearly 10 years. The steel plant that was to be created never saw the light of day. The existing industrial units close the workshop. The ruling party here has failed to bring development, Modi alleged.

