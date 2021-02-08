Pakistan’s adoption of fintech and digital transformation supported by local fintech could improve tax collection: PM Imran Khan





The team at Islamabad-based Fintech SadaPay has launched innovative and attractive financial products and services that cater to young consumers in Pakistan.

SadaPay offers black and sleek premium purchasing cards that can be compared to some of the cards offered by European FinTech challengers such as Monzo or Starling.

It’s black, it’s elegant, it’s endless and it’s chic.

If you haven’t already, invite 10 friends to join our waiting list using your unique referral code to become a member of our Founders Club and get your hands on this premium black card. Hurry, this is a limited edition pic.twitter.com/kLz0XZfRyh

– SadaPay (@sadapaypk) January 26, 2021

SadaPay has also started a Founders Club and allows its customers to get their hands on these premium black cards if they can get 10 of their friends or colleagues to sign up to use the company’s fintech services.

SadaPay, which was recently approved by the State Bank of Pakistan to launch pilot operations, points out that the Payoneers Global Gig Economy Index found Pakistan to be among the top independent markets, even overtaking India, Bangladesh and Russia last year (after the COVID-19 outbreak).

The Payoneer report confirmed that the United States saw the strongest growth with 78%, followed by the United Kingdom with 59%, Brazil with 48% and Pakistan following closely behind at 47%.

In Pakistan, there is also a young workforce who increasingly use digital banking and online payment services like EasyPaisa and JazzCash to settle daily transactions. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in Pakistan and neighboring countries like India and Bangladesh.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan last month said the Digital Pakistan initiative would help move the country away from a cash economy, which has become even more relevant in a post-COVID world.

Prime Minister Khan said in January 2021 that the Digital Pakistan initiative would help the nation transition to a more modern economy. The prime minister, whose comments came during the launching ceremony of the “ Raast ” payment system in Islamabad, noted that the initiative could potentially play a key role in eradicating poverty in the country with a GDP of nearly $ 400 billion.

The Prime Minister noted:

“The monetary economy is an obstacle for the people.”

He added that digital transactions will help Pakistan on its path to prosperity. He also pointed out that tax collection is extremely low in the country and that out of the 220 million inhabitants, only 2 million pay their taxes.

He further noted:

“Only 3,000 Pakistanis pay a 70% tax.”

Khan explained that the low rate of tax collection has been a major challenge or obstacle in the country’s continued development.







