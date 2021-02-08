Liz Cheney Hints at Possible Criminal Investigation of Trump for Provoking Violence | Trump’s impeachment (2021)





Liz Cheney, the third-largest Republican in the House of Representatives, raised the possibility of Donald Trump facing a criminal investigation for causing violence in the January 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol, highlighting a tweet attacking his own vice president, Mike Pence, who was posted after the assault began.

In extraordinary remarks on Fox News on Sunday, Cheney made specific reference to the massive criminal investigation into the Capitol insurgency now sweeping the country. She said the investigation would cover all aspects of the events of January 6 and examine everyone involved.

But she reserved her sharpest words for Trump. People will want to know what the president was doing, she said. They will want to know if the tweet he sent calling Vice President Mike Pence a coward while the attack was underway was a premeditated attempt to provoke violence.

Cheneys, citing possible criminal action against the former president, comes barely two days before the start of his impeachment trial in the US Senate for inciting insurgency. Although she will not participate as a juror in the trial, this role is played by the senators, her comments signaled the turmoil the impending proceedings are causing in her party.

Last week, she survived an attempt by her Republican colleagues in the House to remove her from her leadership role in protest against her support for Trump’s impeachment. On Saturday, the Republican Party in her home state of Wyoming voted to censor her, calling for her immediate resignation.

Cheney said on Sunday that she would not resign. The oath I took to the constitution required me to vote for impeachment, it does not yield to partisanship or political pressure, and I will stick to it.

But the whirlwind of criticism around her, coupled with her vivid reference to possible criminal consequences for Trump, shows how the former president continues to rock the Republican Party, to the point of threatening to tear it apart.

On Tuesday, he will make U.S. history by becoming the first sitting or former president to face an impeachment trial for the second time.

Ahead of the historic debates, prominent Democrats took to Sunday political broadcasts and spoke passionately about why Trump deserved condemnation for his role in inciting the January 6 aggression. Ayanna Pressley, a congresswoman from Massachusetts, called on senators to honor their oath and hold Trump accountable and prevent him from returning to office.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, she recalled the heartbreaking and traumatic attack on Capitol Hill and put it in personal and historical context. As a black woman, being barricaded in my office, on the floor, in the dark, this terror is familiar to me in a deep and ancestral way.

She said she was haunted by the image of black staff in the Capitol building cleaning up the mess caused by the white supremacist insurgency. It is a metaphor for America. We have been cleaning up white supremacist mobs for generations and it must end, she said.

In contrast, there were few signs among Republican senators of a substantial desire to condemn. If all 50 Democratic senators voted to do so, they would still need to be joined by 17 Republican senators to achieve the two-thirds majority required by the constitution.

Rand Paul, the Republican Senator from Kentucky, said Tuesday’s trial was an attempt to criminalize political speech. Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, he said: Are we going to impeach and potentially criminally prosecute people for political speech when they say, Stand up and fight for your country, let your voice be heard?

Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy told NBC Newss Meet the Press the trial was rushed. There was no process. If this were to happen in the Soviet Union, you would call it a show trial.

Pat Toomey, the Republican senator from Pennsylvania who criticized Trump, told CNN he thinks the former president is highly unlikely to be convicted. Without conviction, senators could not move on to another vote to bar Trump from holding public office.

The case of the dismissal will be presented to the senators by the administrators of the House. In their brief, they allege that Trump summoned a crowd to Washington, urged them into a frenzy, and pointed them like a loaded cannon down Pennsylvania Avenue.

In a 14-page rebuttal, lawyers for Trumps argue that he did not engage in an insurgency and that impeaching him as the former president is unconstitutional.

The evidence stage of the Senate trial will likely focus on Trump’s remarks that led to the January 6 violence, which left five people dead. At a rally earlier today, Trump used visceral language, saying that we will not take it again and you will never take back our country with weakness.

It is not known if impeachment officials plan to isolate Trump’s tweet attacking Pence. In the tweet, which has now been removed from Twitter as part of Trumps’ suspension from the platform, he criticized the then vice president for failing to block the electoral college’s results tally. presidential election Trump lost.

Mike Pence didn’t have the guts to do what should have been done, Trump posted.

The tweet came about 10 minutes after it was reported that Pence had been kicked out of the Senate following the violent violation of the Capitol by Trump supporters and white supremacists. During the attack, members of the crowd could be heard singing hanging Mike Pence.

