Jokowi’s satisfaction reached vaccine recommendation for the elderly yesterday





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Several policy news yesterday (Sunday 7/2) grabbed the attention of readers and are still worth re-reading, from the NEW INDONESIA Research and Advisory Institute, the level of public satisfaction with President Joko Widodo remains high and continues to rise even though COVID-19 is still high until Vice President Ma’ruf Amin awaits a recommendation from the presidential team of doctors regarding the injection of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Sinovac, which the Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) allows the group of the elderly. Here are five new policies from yesterday that are still worth re-reading: Survey: Satisfaction with Jokowi increases even though COVID-19 is still high The NEW INDONESIA Research & Consulting Institute said that the level of public satisfaction with President Joko Widodo remains high and continues to increase even though COVID-19 is still high. Read more on Here NEW INDONESIA Investigation: Prabowo, Anies and Sandi fall, Ganjar flies NEW INDONESIA Research & Consulting institute released the survey results, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo has increasingly established himself at the top of presidential candidate eligibility while Prabowo Subianto, Anies Baswedan and Sandiaga Uno declined. Read more on Here Moeldoko recalled the negative impact of changes in media ecology Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko reminded reporters of the negative impact of changing media ecology. Read more on Here Senator asked Sandiaga to have an office in Sumatra with a positive response The Vice President of the Regional Representative Council (DPD) RI Sultan B Najamudin expressed his request that the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Uno also have an office in Sumatra not only in Bali to receive a positive response . Read more on Here Vice president awaits presidential doctor’s recommendation for vaccine for the elderly Vice President Ma’ruf Amin is awaiting a recommendation from the presidential team of doctors regarding the injection of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac, which the Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) is clearing for the elderly group. Read more on Here Journalist: Boyke Ledy Watra

Editor: Tasarm Tarmizi

COPYRIGHT © BETWEEN 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos