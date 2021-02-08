Turkey to dramatically increase trade with Bangladesh





Dhaka, Bangladesh Turkey’s envoy to Dhaka said on Sunday that his country wanted “to dramatically increase the volume of trade and investment” in Bangladesh. Mustafa Osman Turan spoke during a courtesy visit with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, at the latter’s official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital of Dhaka. Emphasizing the brotherly ties between the two Muslim countries, Turan referred to the acquisition by the Turkish company of electronics and household appliances Arcelik from its Bangladeshi counterpart, Singer Bangladesh. “Aygaz’s, the Turkish leader in LPG, has decided to invest $ 100 million in LPG filling and distribution activities in the port city of Chittagong in southern Bangladesh,” said Turan. Emphasizing the strong position of the Turkish construction industry in the world ranking after China, Turan said: “Competitive contracting companies from Turkey have also expressed interest in the mega infrastructure projects in Bangladesh. “In addition, Turkey plans to build a [international standard] Dhaka hospital, ”he added. Erdogan visit to Bangladesh During the meeting, Turan thanked Hasina for inviting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to participate in programs for the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh Independence and Mujib Borsho in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the founding leader. of the country Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in March. Highlighting the global coronavirus pandemic, he said: “President Erdogan’s visit to Bangladesh is still under consideration due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Turan praised Hasina for the “remarkable economic development that Bangladesh has achieved under his leadership”. “Bangladesh’s well-known resilience has been more visible in the face of multiple challenges such as COVID-19, Cyclone Amphan and flooding in 2020,” Turan said. He also recalled Turkey’s solidarity with Bangladesh in these difficult times by sending medical and humanitarian assistance on Erdogan’s instruction. Repatriation of Rohingyas During the meeting, Turan assured Hasina of Turkey’s continued solidarity with Bangladesh regarding the Rohingya issue. “The real solution lies in the safe, dignified and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingya to their country of origin, Myanmar,” he said. Calling attention to Turkey’s services to the persecuted Rohingya in the world’s largest refugee camps in Bangladesh’s southern district of Cox’s Bazar, Turan said, “Turkey operates a field hospital in Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar and provides humanitarian aid through the country’s TKA, AFAD, Turkish Red Crescent and Türkiye Diyanet Foundation. ” Referring to the relocation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to a remote island in the South Sea, the Bay of Bengal, amid concerns of international communities, Turan said, “Turkey will be one of the first countries to surrender to Bhashan Char [island] after a United Nations assessment mission to the island. “ At the same time, a statement from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry on its official social media page said: “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed his gratitude to the First Lady of Turkey for visiting the Rohingya camps at Cox’s Bazar soon after Myanmar nationals were forced to take refuge in Bangladesh. “. Over 1.1 million stateless Rohingyas live in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh. Most fled a brutal military crackdown in western Rakhine state in Myanmar in August 2017. A case of genocide against Myanmar authorities, including its military, falls under the jurisdiction of the highest United Nations jurisdiction, the International Court of Justice. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







