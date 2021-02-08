Former President Donald Trump banned from future readmission by SAG-AFTRA





Following Donald Trump’s resignation from the union earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA – the organization that represents entertainment and media professionals around the world – has taken action to permanently prevent the former president from becoming member in the future.

As Variety’s Ellise Shafer relayed Sunday, the union just passed a resolution banning Trump from seeking readmission. The decision was formally endorsed at a Zoom conference a day earlier, with SAG-AFTRA citing its “antagonism” of its represented journalists, as well as a “manifest disregard for union values ​​and integrity” as the cause. of the ban.

Trump officially tendered his resignation on February 4 with a scathing letter sent to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. In the document, which was later posted online, he criticized the organization for a litany of perceived evils.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Specifically, the former commander-in-chief claimed that the union largely fails to represent its members or do anything for it in particular, other than collecting dues.

“Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me other than collecting dues and promoting dangerous non-American policies and ideas, as evidenced by your massive unemployment rates and the lawsuits of actors. famous, ”he wrote.

The letter was received a day before the SAG-AFTRA Discipline Committee was supposed to hold a hearing to review Trump’s membership status in the future. Carteris first took disciplinary action against Trump in mid-January following the January 6 march on the U.S. Capitol which ultimately left five dead and numerous other injuries, some of which were inflicted by reporters . Trump has been charged with inciting violence, which has led to his current Senate impeachment trial.

In response to his resignation, SAG-AFTRA had a simple response.

“Thank you,” they wrote.

After the resolution to ban Trump from joining in the future on Saturday passed, Carteris said it should serve as a resounding statement of the group’s stance against violence.

“Preventing Donald Trump from joining SAG-AFTRA is more than a symbolic step,” she said. “It is a resounding statement that threats or incitement to harm their colleagues will not be tolerated. An attack on one is an attack on all.

The former president had been a cardholder member since 1989, the year of his first screen credits in the movie Ghosts Can’t Do It and Bobby Brown’s music video “On Our Own.” He has also appeared in films like Home Alone 2, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps and Zoolander, in addition to his television work, most notably on his reality TV series The Apprentice.

