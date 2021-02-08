War games in Taiwan increase risk of US-Chinese conflict





The writer is chief economist at Enodo Economics There is growing danger that long-standing tensions between China and the United States over Taiwan will lead to military hostilities. This places the island at the forefront of geopolitical risks for US President Joe Biden. Conflict doesn’t have to come from conception. The revelations that Chinese military planes faked missile attacks on a nearby US aircraft carrier during a foray into Taiwanese airspace, three days after Mr Biden’s inauguration, underscore how much misunderstanding could escalate with potentially devastating consequences. My research team believes that the chances of avoiding conflict over Taiwan have dramatically diminished. This notion will seem far-fetched to many. But a year ago, who predicted a global pandemic that would kill more than 2 million people and shut down much of the global economy? The simulated attack on the USS Theodore Roosevelt occurred during a raid by a People’s Liberation Army aircraft into Taiwan’s airspace. The PLA has recently stepped up these incursions, both to improve its ability to carry out an invasion of a self-governing island it considers its own territory and to increase pressure on Taipei. Beijing’s focus on improving military readiness to prevent Taiwan from declaring independence has grown alongside growing assertion and confidence from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Mr. Xi sees himself as a man of manifest destiny. His words and actions suggest that he believes it is his responsibility to bring Taiwan back into China’s fold. The once-popular hope that Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” model of governance would serve as a model for Taiwan has faded with China’s imposition of a tough national security law in July last year. former British colony. The crackdown has met with symbolic international repression, so why not bring Taiwan to its feet as well? After all, the military balance has shifted decisively in China’s favor over the past 25 years. Through a major modernization effort, the PLA has grown into a sophisticated force with some capabilities to match the United States. Yet the practicalities of an invasion of Taiwan are daunting: a contested amphibious assault is the most difficult military operation to carry out. Xi may find the risks unacceptably high, which is why Beijing is more likely to resort to coercion. Hence the intensification of air and naval operations around Taiwan, and their potential for accidents: a plane crashing or a sinking ship could be misinterpreted as a deliberate act. Video: Will China and the United States Go to War over Taiwan? US officials have long embraced “strategic ambiguity” when asked if they would come to Taiwan’s rescue in the event of Chinese military action. If Chinese coercion were extended to a complete economic blockade of Taiwan, Washington would likely intervene. Economic issues aside, if they stayed on the sidelines, the United States could lose its status as the leading power in the Asia-Pacific. The Biden administration has so far stuck to Donald Trump’s tough Chinese line. He responded to the provocative air raids by calling on Beijing to stop intimidating Taiwan and called its relationship with Taipei “rock solid.” Mr Biden also broke with precedent by inviting Taiwan’s representative in Washington to his swearing-in ceremony. Nonetheless, concerned about the issues at home, Biden will want to avoid provoking Xi on the matter. An important test will be whether it includes Taiwan in the “summit for democracy” scheduled for the first year of its presidency. Inviting Taiwan would anger Beijing and Mr. Xi would be under pressure to respond. For rational reasons, any confrontation would not be allowed to escalate. But the risks involved are not just a matter of logical calculation. As the Greek historian and general Thucidydes observed, the engines of war are fear, honor and advantage – and all are escalating.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos