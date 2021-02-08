CPA smells a rat in NHA bidding process on Balochistan route – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Entrepreneurs Association (CAP) expressed doubts about the transparency of the process adopted to award a multibillion rupee road project, as the National Highway Authority (NHA) disqualified the country’s seven major companies, including including the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), for similar reasons.

The CAP called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed to intervene in this case to ensure transparency and fair play in the award of the contract, but to no avail.

Under the contract, a 102 km road from Naukundi to Mashkhel will be constructed at an estimated cost of over Rs 6 billion. The contract has not been awarded to date, but two companies have been selected for the tendering process.

FWO among top seven companies disqualified from tender process

The disqualified construction companies have filed appeals to the chairman of the NHA grievance committee in an attempt to meet the NHL’s requirements to qualify for bids under the rules of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) .

Senior NHA officials, however, claimed there was nothing wrong with the bid evaluation process, saying seven of the nine bids were rejected on solid grounds.

The nine companies that participated in the tender process were: Maqbool-Calson Joint Venture (JV), Umer Jan-NP JV, FWO, KAC-NIC JV, SMABD, SPGEC-ZEPL JV, Matracon-Reliable JV, ZKB and SKB- KCE JV.

The seven companies rejected by the NHA were: Maqbool-Calson Joint Venture (JV), Umer Jan-NP JV, FWO, SMABD, SPGEC-ZEPL JV, Matracon-Reliable JV and SKB-KCE JV.

The association, in its appeal to the Prime Minister and the Federal Minister, questioned why the country’s top seven construction companies had been disqualified when they had solid financial and technical resources and had carried out much larger projects. in the past.

The association claimed that the rejected companies were disqualified on frivolous and almost identical grounds, adding that the planning wing of the NHA violated the spirit of healthy competition by eliminating all renowned contractors and denying government rhetoric. transparency and fair play.

A senior FWO official, who did not want to be named, told Dawn that the NHA required participating companies to have a turnover of 5.3 billion rupees, but the FWO had achieved a turnover of over 60 billion rupees over the past two to three years.

NHA needs Rs700m as working capital, but our company has Rs1,500m to Rs1,600m in working capital and we have executed projects much larger than the one in question, he said.

Matracon-Reliable JV, in its appeal to the Grievance Committee, stated that it was not specifically mentioned in clause 11.1C (V) of the tender data as the audit report for the year 2019-2020 was a mandatory requirement.

Speaking to Dawn, NHA planning member Naveed Iqbal Wahla said that if companies have a grievance, they have different forums to challenge the NHA’s decision.

They can go to the chair of the grievance committee and if they’re not happy with the chair’s decision, they can move any tribunal, he said.

The official claimed that the seven companies had been disqualified for sound technical reasons.

The member said the firms had 14 days after the disqualification to file their appeals to the grievance committee and that the committee was required to decide the matter within 15 days. The rules also allow them (businesses) to go to any court, he said.

Posted in Dawn, February 8, 2021

