Bangka Belitung Governor Proposes Belitung To Be Included In 6 Super Priority Tourist Destinations





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The governor of the province of the Bangka Belitung Islands, Erzaldi Rosman, has asked the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, to determine the Belitung Regency to be included in the six super priority tourist destination. “I ask the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno to establish Belitung Regency in six super priority tourist destinations with other regions,” said Erzaldi Rosman while accompanying the working visit of Sandiaga Uno on Saturday 6 February 2021. The government has set ten touristic destination super priority. In 2017, President Joko Widodo stipulated the development of ten priority tourist destinations or the so-called 10 new Bali. Here are ten tourist destinations: Lake Toba, North Sumatra Tanjung Kelayang, Bangka Belitung Thousand Islands, DKI Jakarta Borobudur, Yogyakarta and Central Java Mandalika, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara Bromo – Tengger – Semeru, East Java Wakatobi, Southeast Sulawesi Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara Tanjung Lesung, Banten Morotai, North Maluku President Joko Widodo focusing on the development of the ten priority tourist destinations in four, namely Lake Toba, Borobudur, Mandalika and Labuan Bajo. Then, on July 15, 2019, President Jokowi added Likupang in North Sulawesi, making it five top priority tourist destinations. The Tanjung Kelayang, Bangka Belitung Islands are in the next stage with the Thousand Islands, Bromo – Tengger – Semeru, Wakatobi, Tanjung Lesung and Morotai. “We hope that Belitung will be included in the sixth priority tourism destination project,” said Erzaldi Rosman. He believes that if Belitung Regency is included in the top priority tourist destination, the economy, especially in the tourism sector, will recover soon. Also read:

Sandiaga Uno created a scorecard to monitor 5 top priority tourist desatinations







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos