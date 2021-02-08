The big lie at the center of Trump impeachment trial cost taxpayers millions





Donald Trump’s so-called big lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen has cost $ 519 million so far, a growing total largely due to heightened security brought about by the staggering breach of the U.S. Capitol that he is accused of inciting. Taxpayers will have to foot the bill the former president racked up in his attempt to undermine the integrity of election costs, including legal fees caused by dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits, increased security in response to death threats against poll workers and costly repairs needed after the Jan.6 Uprising on Capitol Hill, the Washington Post reports. More than $ 480 million of the increased costs are estimated military expenditures for deploying up to 25,000 National Guard troops to Washington, DC, through mid-March, a presence triggered by the attack of the Capitol and the need to fortify the city thereafter, including for the inauguration of President Joe Bidens.

Also outside Washington, state officials have stepped up security amid heightened threats of violence from pro-Trump extremists such as Utah Highway Patrol Superintendent Michael Rapich, who reportedly spent $ 22,000 on January 17 to deploy 300 troops to the state capitol. That’s an incredible amount to spend, he told The Post, which notes that other states have spent even more. California officials have reportedly estimated that they spent $ 19 million fortifying the State Capitol and other locations; Ohio taxpayers paid $ 1.2 million to deploy Guardsmen to the closed Columbus Statehouse. The state costs associated with January 6 and inauguration security, at least $ 28 million, come on top of legal challenges and the safety of election officials brought on by election misinformation by Trump, which has a subtotal of at least $ 2 million. But since many state officials did not specifically track their legal fees, the Post said the ultimate financial burden on taxpayers is unknown.

The growing financial toll may or may not play into the upcoming Trumps Senate impeachment trial, which begins this week and focuses on the accusations former presidents lead on and around January 6, instigated violence by his supporters. at the Capitol. Democrats focused on Trump’s speech minutes before the siege, when he urged his supporters to march on Capitol Hill to protest Congressional certification of Bidens’ election victory and reiterated his allegations of fraud unfounded. Trump is likely to be acquitted because most Republicans, rallying to the argument that the lawsuit is unconstitutional, have already voted against going ahead with an altogether. Although no president has ever faced an impeachment trial after leaving office, 144 constitutional lawyers wrote a letter this weekend challenging a central argument of the Trump impeachment defense, namely that the First Amendment protects him from responsibility for his electoral lies. Any First Amendment defense raised by lawyers for President Trump would be legally frivolous, the group wrote, noting that constitutional protections do not apply in impeachment proceedings.

For Democrats, the evidence to support their argument isn’t exactly scarce. This is an indictment based on what we have been through and what the President of the United States said in speeches that day that were videotaped. All the evidence is really right in front of us, Senator Debbie Stabenow, Senate Democrat No.4, said in an interview, and Democrats are reportedly planning to show video clips of the insurgency, along with the rally speech. Trump on the Ellipse before the chaos. Meanwhile, according to Politico, Trumps ‘lead impeachment attorney Bruce Castor has suggested he will also make his case using audio and video footage of the Democrats’ own remarks. Asked by Fox News Laura Ingraham about whether Hell would feature a video of dueling with Democrats, like that of a number of other Democratic officials not talking about the Antifa and other extremist rallies during the last summer, Castor replied: I think you can count on that, Adding: If my eyes are a little red to viewers, it’s because I watched a lot of videos.

