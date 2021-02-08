Driving Stability with Growth – Journal





The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are expected to deploy a new coordinated effort to help Pakistan implement the failed IMF program from July, while its specificities are discussed at the technical level for the next fiscal year. year.

In addition to the IMF’s initial $ 6 billion bailout, support from the two banks will likely come from two separate pledges of assistance totaling $ 22 billion over a five-year period. The main declared priorities of the lending agencies are as follows: restore economic stability, improve the performance of the energy sector, strengthen governance. The WB will also focus on the development of water resources.

If the dollars start coming at the right time from these three international financial institutions, the pressures on the external sector currently due to the current nascent recovery could be contained. In the past, too, foreign capital and capital inflows have helped Pakistan consolidate the balance of payments.

Without entrepreneurial risk and creative destruction, capitalism does not work, dead wood never falls from the tree and green shoots are nipped in the bud

The influx of dollars and the gradual improvement in the economy will help stop the rise in prices, says Imran Khan while maintaining the depreciation of the rupee as the main reason for the price spiral.

The AfDB Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) 2021-25 document notes that a narrow production and export base makes the economy less resilient to adverse shocks, resulting in balance of payments constraints for growth.

An important question here is: will the IMF’s program be largely held for its effective implementation during the second half of the PTI mandate? As it stands, the role assigned to technocrats within the Cabinet is increasingly called into question within the parliamentary party PTI. Federal Justice Minister Dr Faroogh Naseem has reportedly shown reluctance to endorse the IMF’s proposed amendment to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s ordinance, arguing it would deprive the government of power to freeze or partially pass on the rise in gas prices to consumers.

Other major national concerns are: Will the return of stalled reforms hurt or stimulate the nascent recovery? Will the program help end the boom-bust cycle that repeats every 3-4 years?

To quote AfDB Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang, PSC will help restore economic stability and growth in Pakistan, improve people’s well-being, create jobs and expand opportunities as the country is working to defeat the coronavirus. The strategy focused on combining reforms with physical and social investments to improve sustainability and generate lasting impact on development.

It is imperative to maintain the nascent recovery. With the resumption of manufacturing activity, tax revenues increase. Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collection in January rose 12.6%, above the rate of inflation, to exceed the target for the first seven months of the current fiscal year. Compared to the same period last year, it increased 6.5% to 2.57 billion rupees.

Fiscal and monetary stimulus for businesses and relief measures for the poor and vulnerable are expected to continue until full economic recovery, except for the removal of irrational tax exemptions that benefit annuity seekers. As Ruchir Sharma, chief global strategist at Stanley Morgan Investment Management and contrarian economic thinker, puts it: Without entrepreneurial risk and creative destruction, capitalism doesn’t work … deadwood never falls from the tree and green shoots are smothered in the egg.

The program offered by the lenders includes stimulating competitiveness and developing the private sector to create jobs and expand economic opportunities. Currently, the investment / GDP ratio is well below its potential.

Stating that Pakistan has expressed strong commitment to the ongoing IMF Extended Finance Facility program, the AfDB Country Director said the AfDB has approved an indicative lending program of $ 10 billion over five years. to support the Pakistanis’ efforts to address the social and economic challenges posed by the persistent structural weakness thrown by the pandemic.

Pakistan is also hoping to secure a $ 12 billion World Bank loan for five years under a new partnership program with the country that could be approved in May.

Reorganizing governance, a major obstacle to economic progress, is perhaps the most difficult job. This includes an adjustment of the mode of implementation of the lenders. The AfDB Strategy Paper recognizes that it needs to redouble its efforts to improve project readiness and reduce start-up delays, ensure flexibility and course correction during implementation, and monitor closely. the country’s policy agenda for policy-based lending.

Normally, all projects, including those financed by foreign funds, complain of excessive delays. A worrying trend now is that the gap between authorized and actual federal development spending is widening. Dr Hafiz Pasha said reported development spending has fallen by more than 17% in real terms since the last week of January compared to the level in the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20.

Sindh is concerned about the delays in disbursement of committed loans from the World Bank for ongoing projects as well as promises of new ongoing projects. In a recent meeting, World Bank Country Head Najy Benhassine assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that the stranded funds would be released shortly to complete the progress of projects on time. Of the $ 461 million committed for ongoing projects, $ 193.3 million has yet to be disbursed. The meeting discussed 18 projects costing $ 3.25 billion, including $ 1.64 billion ongoing and $ 1.605 billion ongoing. Shah urged the head of the WB to speed up the formalities so that new projects can be launched from the next fiscal year.

Pakistan faces a huge productivity challenge. According to estimates by the International Labor Organization, between 2010 and 2019, output per worker increased by less than 20% in the country, compared to 86% in China, 68% in India and 50% in Bangladesh. It is planned to build resilience through the development of human capital and social protection to improve the productivity and well-being of populations.

The energy crisis cuts more than 2% of GDP annually and soaring circular debts have imposed a prohibitive opportunity cost by preventing public spending from critical infrastructure and social spending, according to an independent economist.

Weak institutions and governance, it is argued, continue to contain investment, limit structural transformation of the economy, and restrict access to quality public services. In fact, both government and corporate governance and institutional functioning need to be updated to build an entrepreneurial and competitive economy.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, February 8, 2021

