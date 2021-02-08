5 facts about workers re-asking BLT for liquid wage subsidies, KSPI Dabbed Jokowi: Okezone Economy

JAKARTA – Program BLT wage subsidy IDR 2.4 million for workers earning less than IDR 5 million will certainly not be sustained in 2021. However, labor elements do not agree with the decision.

In this regard, Okezone summarized some interesting facts on the subject BLT wage subsidy, Jakarta, Monday (08/02/2021).

1. Workers Will Surati Jokowi

Indonesian Trade Union Confederation (KSPI) President Said Iqbal admitted that he would write to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) so that the implementation of the program can continue.

“Soon we will send a letter to the president,” he said Okezone, Tuesday (2/2/2021).

2. Don’t Extend the BLT Confused Wage Subsidy

According to him, the decision of the Ministry of Manpower to stop BLT wage subsidy is the wrong thing. Because it should have been done and the beneficiaries were also added from the previous 12.4 million.

“And try to extend the participation of BLT beneficiaries subsidized on wages, for example to 30 million workers who receive BLT,” he said.