5 facts about workers re-asking BLT for liquid wage subsidies, KSPI Dabbed Jokowi: Okezone Economy

JAKARTA – Program BLT wage subsidy IDR 2.4 million for workers earning less than IDR 5 million will certainly not be sustained in 2021. However, labor elements do not agree with the decision.
In this regard, Okezone summarized some interesting facts on the subject BLT wage subsidy, Jakarta, Monday (08/02/2021).
1. Workers Will Surati Jokowi
Indonesian Trade Union Confederation (KSPI) President Said Iqbal admitted that he would write to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) so that the implementation of the program can continue.
“Soon we will send a letter to the president,” he said Okezone, Tuesday (2/2/2021).
2. Don’t Extend the BLT Confused Wage Subsidy
According to him, the decision of the Ministry of Manpower to stop BLT wage subsidy is the wrong thing. Because it should have been done and the beneficiaries were also added from the previous 12.4 million.
“And try to extend the participation of BLT beneficiaries subsidized on wages, for example to 30 million workers who receive BLT,” he said.
3. Abandonment of the BLT salary, massive layoffs in front of the eyes
He estimated that the explosion in employee layoffs (PHK) would continue. Therefore, government involvement is necessary for them to survive.
“In the future, the explosion in layoffs of millions of workers will occur in all industrial sectors, including the steel and cement industries. With the existence of the BLT, wage subsidies will help workers and their workers. families to survive, ”he said.
4. These are the considerations of the Ministry of Finance not to budget for BLT salaries in the 2021 state budget.
The Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) stated that the Worker Cash Transfer Assistance (BLT) program or wage subsidies were not allocated in the APBN 2021. Thus, it can be ensured that the BLT program of 2.4 million rupees to employees whose salary is less than Rp. 5 million will no longer be prosecuted.
“The 2021 state budget is not budgeted,” Finance Ministry communication and information services bureau chief Rahayu Puspasari told Okezone on Wednesday (03/02/2021).
He explained that the consideration for terminating the BLT salary program was because the government had provided funds for other aid.
Apart from this, the government is also optimistic that this year the Indonesian economy will slowly recover from the impact of the crisis. Now what is being strengthened is the provision of assistance to the lower middle class.
“The government also supports interest subsidies, investment of funds, etc. so that they hope their businesses can resume operations and improve, as well as employees. The government also has a social protection program. We beefed it up but for the bottom 40 percent, like BLT, basic food cards, BLT Village still exists, ”he said.
5. BLT Salary Discontinued, Netizen: Sick but Bloodless
In response to the decision, netizens also expressed their disappointment. One of the netizens with the @boutddtweet Twitter account admitted that he was very disappointed after learning of the decision. It is like a pain that attacks the human body, but it does not bleed.
“BLT wage subsidies are not liquid, that’s the definition of being sick but not bleeding,” wrote the Twitter account @boutddtweet quoted by Okezone on Monday (1/2/2021).
Meanwhile, there are also internet users who believe that the fruit of this decision will increase the poverty rate in Indonesia.
“Employees with a salary of less than 5 million last year still received Rp 600,000 / month of aid. In the PEN 2021 program, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani abolished the BSU employment assistance program and BLT BPJS. The poor are getting poorer #NegaraKrisisKeuangan @PerekonomiRI @RamliRizal @utuntauk, “the account tweeted. Twitter @ yo2thok.