Prime Minister’s visit to Assam: martyred town where 12-year-old child fell under British bullets





Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his second visit in a fortnight to Assam, bound for the poll on Sunday, and both sites are of historical significance. The first was Sivasagars Jerenga Pothar, where 17th century Princess Ahom Joymoti sacrificed her life. And on Sunday, Modi was in the historic martyr town of Dhekiajuli, associated with the Quit India Movement of 1942, laying the foundation stone for two medical schools and launching a road and highway project. Dhekiajuli is a historic land and a symbol of value and pride. In 1942, the Assams freedom fighters sacrificed their lives…, the Prime Minister said in his speech.

What is the link between Dhekiajulis and the Quit India movement? Dhekiajuli was possibly the youngest martyr in the Indian freedom struggle. On September 20, 1942, as part of the Quit India movement, processions of freedom fighters marched to various police stations in several towns in Assam. These squads, known as Mrityu Bahini, or death squads, had a large turnout, including women and children, and set out to fly the tricolor atop police stations, seen as symbols of colonial power. They really liked the British administration. In Gohpur, Kanaklata Barua, 17, and others were shot down. And in Dhekiajuli, at least 15 people were shot dead, including three women, including 12-year-old Tileswari Barua. Monbor Nath, who led the team, was the first to be shot, said Dhekiajuli-based teacher Ramesh Chandra Bora. He was followed by Kumoli Devi and Mohiram Koch, and after that the youngest, Tileswari, accused the police as a tigress, dressed in a mekhela sador, holding the tricolor, before being shot. According to Bora, who has documented Dhekiajuli’s history for decades, Tileswari was the youngest martyr in India’s freedom struggle. Bora said the city was mainly comprised of farmers and tea plantation workers. These are the kind of people who participated in the movement, he said. The 15 fatalities in the shootings included a beggar and an ascetic. Only the names of 11 are known, Bora said. September 20 has long been celebrated as Martyrs’ Day in the city of Dhekiajuli. How important was this event? According to Avinibesh Sharma, who runs Vintage Assam, a website that documents the history of Assams, the involvement of the Assams in the struggle for freedom intensified in the 1940s. Patriotic fervor was at its peak and c It was also a time when you saw a lot of women coming forward and visibly participating in the movement because until the civil disobedience movement, the participation of women was rather limited, he said. But suddenly you not only picketed them, but led death squads, presiding over meetings. Barnali Sarma, associate professor of history at Gauhati University, noted that historians and scholars often say that before the Assam Agitation (1979-85), only the Quit India movement saw the massive participation of women . You had Kanaklata Barua, Pushpalata Das, Tileswari Barua who all became inspirational icons, she said. Bora said it was a time when a number of children too, swept away by emotion, despite their parents’ concerns, joined the struggle for freedom. Even Tileswari, inspired by the fiery speeches she would hear at congressional meetings in her village, Nij-Borgaon, on the outskirts of Dhekiajuli town, felt she had to do something for her country, Bora said. . How has this episode been commemorated so far? It is sometimes said that Tileswaris’ supreme sacrifice has been forgotten. Dwijendra Mohan Sharma of the All Assam Freedom Fighters Association said that so far no one has given the attention this event deserves, but through their efforts awareness is slowly increasing. A martyrs memorial was erected in 1975 and two recent books have been written. Recently, the Dhekiajuli police station was given heritage status and was restored by the government of Assam.

