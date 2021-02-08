Only SC can compel PTI to participate in local polls – Journal





GUJRAT: The main opposition parties believe that the PTI government can only hold local elections under pressure from the Supreme Court because the situation is not favorable to take such a risk in a poor economic state and poor governance.

Some senior PPP and PML-N leaders also hint at the possibility of jointly contesting from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform in the event the government holds local elections.

A supreme court has sought responses from the PCE and the provinces on the delay in local elections.

Punjab PPP chairman Qamar Zaman Kaira told Dawn that there are only two points the government can consider when holding local elections – the first under pressure from the Supreme Court and the second to hijack the anti movement. -governmental PDM in the country. However, he said, holding an election could also prove to be counterproductive as defending the government under its poor performance would be a daunting task for PTI candidates and supporters in every nook and cranny of the country.

He said that although the parties that make up the PDM did not discuss the option of jointly contesting the local ballots, the option was there, as happened in the case of by-ballots and the upcoming senatorial elections. in the country.

MP Abid Raza Kotla, chairman of the Gujranwala division of the PML-N, said the PTI

would be defeated by the PDM if the government went to local elections in the current situation and that is why the government might not take such a risk. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was unaware of the position of his supporters at the grassroots level across the country as the PML-N gained momentum, which was evident thanks to the massive response to PML-N candidates in Gujranwala division polls such as NA. 75 Daska (Sialkot) and PP 51 Wazirabad where the ballot would take place on February 19 Jamaat-i-Islami North Punjab Emir Dr Tariq Saleem said that after failing to control inflation, law and order and improve governance, the only option left with the PTI government was to run for local elections in order to involve the people.

PTI MPA Saleem Sarwar Jaura said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always been willing to hold local elections but procedural issues were the only cause of delay. He said deliberations on introducing certain amendments to the LG Act 2019 were underway.

Posted in Dawn, February 8, 2021

