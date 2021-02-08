Why Joe Biden’s stance on abortion causes some Catholic leaders to refuse to accept it





Not since John F. Kennedy’s presidency in the early 1960s has a Catholic politician been elected to the highest office in the United States.

Obviously, President Joe Biden’s faith is not bogus, coerced, or photo opportunity.

(And unlike JFK, who ruled in an era of anti-Catholic sentiment, Mr. Biden made no attempt to distance himself from the Vatican.)

But her liberal views on two polarizing topics, abortion and gender rights, still hold religious voters and leaders in arms.

According to Massimo Faggioli, author and professor of religious studies at Villanova University in Biden’s home state of Pennsylvania, the 46th president is an “old-fashioned Catholic.”

“He always said, ‘My Catholic faith has kept me alive,’ says Dr Faggioli.

“He really envisioned suicide when he was younger, after the death of his first wife, and that’s what makes him believable.”

Biden has faced many personal tragedies during his 78th birthday (Getty Images: Chip Somodevilla)

Mr. Biden has suffered more losses than the average politician.

In 1972, his first wife Neilia and their one-year-old daughter Naomi died in a car accident. The couple’s sons, Beau and Hunter, survived the crash.

In 2015, another tragedy struck the family. Mr Biden’s youngest son Beau, a Delaware-based politician and lawyer, has died of brain cancer.

Mr Biden said the loss of his son who encouraged him to run for office was a motivating factor in his presidential bid.

Christianity in times of crisis

For author and professor of moral and political theology Luke Bretherton, Catholicism provided Mr. Biden with the “language of lamentation” and a ritualistic means of dealing with grief.

The Duke University scholar points out that the former leaders who have shown “deafness in tone to the human condition,” Mr. Biden, is uniquely placed to deal with the unfolding crisis in America.

“[Mr Biden can] respond very naturally to something like COVID-19 and 400,000 deaths, ”says Professor Bretherton.

“He doesn’t have to be someone who has lived a life that is in denial of death.”

Since his inauguration last month, Mr Biden has openly mourned for the lives lost during the pandemic and has moved quickly to introduce public health and relief measures.

His actions are in stark contrast to those of presidential predecessor Donald Trump, who downplayed the virus both nationally and personally, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Donald Trump has spread misinformation about COVID-19 during his presidency (Getty Images: Win McNamee)

From Professor Bretherton’s point of view, Mr. Trump has refused to acknowledge the rising death toll and his responsibility, because such an act would have seen failure to admit.

“It would have been a sign of his lack of manhood, it would have marred his masculinity,” he says.

But Professor Bretherton doesn’t think ego is the only factor and links Mr. Trump’s actions to religious belief.

“I would say he has a theology, it’s kind of a prosperity theology, you see that in who he’s drawn around him, people like [US televangelist] Paula White, ”he says.

“In this world, you can’t talk about negative things because it makes them exist.

“We’ve seen this develop under Trump. We’ve all had to live in a weird denial that shit is happening to us.”

More stories on ABC Religion & EthicsPro-life, anti-Biden?

In October of last year, the Pew Research Center found that white evangelicals, Protestants and even Catholics viewed Mr. Trump as their preferred candidate.

And even if an openly religious Catholic Joe Biden ran for president, the American Catholic Bishops’ Conference aligned with Mr. Trump before, during and even after the election.

Dr Faggioli points out that, regardless of whether Mr. Trump is a true believer, the former president has become a symbol for many American Christians, especially those with conservative views on abortion and LGBTQIA + rights.

“Donald Trump has never been a church practitioner, but that doesn’t really matter to this camp… that’s what he offers them in terms of policies,” he said.

Editorial: Biden’s “Battle for the Soul of America”

Joe Biden is in office amid a deep American intra-church crisis, writes Massimo Faggioli for ABC Religion.

Read more

Dr Faggioli says the pro-life / pro-choice debate is at the heart of the rift between the episcopal conference and the new president.

While Mr Biden opposed the Roe v Wade ruling early in his political career, for the past several decades he has taken a liberal stance in favor of abortion.

Dr Faggioli says that even though Mr Biden takes issues such as abortion and gender rights “lightly”, that means they are not at the heart of his platform, which focuses more on inequalities and the environment, he is squarely on the Democratic side.

For many voters and religious leaders, these two ideologies are incompatible.

Last year, Wisconsin-based Catholic Father James Altman posted a monologue on YouTube titled You Can’t Be Catholic and Democrat. Period., Unpacking this position. It has had over 1.2 million views.

In some ways, Mr. Biden’s values ​​are more aligned with Pope Francis than the Conference of American Catholic Bishops (Getty Images: Douglas Graham) The Paradox of American Christianity

Given that Mr. Biden’s manner, purpose, and moral code seem light years away from Mr. Trump’s, how can the two men belong to the same belief system?

Professor Bretherton says Christianity has been used to defend and validate diametrically opposed beliefs in America for hundreds of years.

He argues that Protestant Christianity, a “form of white religion,” dominated at the time of the country’s founding, but that it also, paradoxically, gave birth to the African-American Church.

“It is important to understand [Christianity] has always had this deeply ambiguous relationship of both resistance to oppression and source of oppression at all levels, ”he says.

According to Professor Bretherton, Christianity has been used to both legitimize and denounce slavery, civil rights and segregation.

He says the transition from Mr. Trump to Mr. Biden could be seen as a shift from Christian nationalism used to re-enroll white supremacy and racial capitalism to a form of Catholic, Protestant and African-American Christianity that supports individual rights, progressive and more integrated tax policies. schooling.

“It can be understood as a kind of swing,” says Professor Bretherton.

“There is this constant movement that still continues to occur today.”

