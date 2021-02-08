Boris Johnson News – Government responds to claims Brexit stifles exports to the EU | Zoom Fintech





Hauliers claim that many trucks are returning empty from the UK to the EU.



The government has sought to defend its Brexit record after leaders in the freight industry claimed exports to the EU had nosedived since the transition period ended on December 31. When Boris Johnson announced on Christmas Eve that he had struck a last-minute Brexit deal, he insisted there would be no non-tariff barriers to trade with the EU. However, exporters report an additional burden of filling out forms and inspections, as well as a shortage of customs brokers to facilitate the process with 10,000 in place compared to the government’s target of 50,000. The Observer revealed over the weekend that the Road Haulage Association (RHA) wrote to Cabinet Minister Michael Gove last week suggesting there had been a 68% drop in the volume of merchandise exports passing through by British ports and calling for urgent intervention. Whitehall sources vehemently dismissed this claim, insisting that freight flows were as high as 95% or even 100% of normal levels on some days in January, although part of the RHA’s argument was that in many cases trucks returned empty from the UK to the EU. Video: Gove: EU must work with UK to resolve NI protocol issues (PA Media) Gove: EU must work with UK to resolve NI protocol issues

FOLLOWING We don’t recognize these numbers at all, a Cabinet Office spokesperson said, adding: We know there are specific issues and we are working with businesses to resolve them. The RHA figure was corroborated by Richard Ballantyne, the managing director of the British Ports Association, who said it was broadly in line with his experience since the New Year. While the worst disruptions have been recorded in Northern Ireland, where shoppers have at times been faced with empty supermarket shelves, UK exporters from nursery fishing companies have warned of significant problems. Shellfish exporters have been baffled by the ban on the export of unprocessed bivalve molluscs such as oysters and scallops. The government had hoped the ban could be lifted in April, but the European Commission suggested last week that the rule, which applies to imports to the EU from third countries, would be permanent. Chris Vinnicombe, who fishes for oysters in Cornwall’s Fal Estuary, told BBC Politics South West: Boriss, a wonderful deal for the fishing industry, which obviously isn’t that deal, should have incorporated live bivalve molluscs. It’s going to end up being a complete write-off. It’ll end all the fishing here. The Fal oyster fishery is a small part of it. It is a national problem. Some Brexiters, including Tory MP John Redwood, have argued that the government should help the shellfish industry sell more of its products to UK consumers. Michael Gove will be questioned on Monday by MEPs from the EU’s oversight committee, as well as by senior officials from the Cabinet Office Transition Task Force.

