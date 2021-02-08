Understanding Inflation Data – Journal





Three economic things can add to or subtract political capital from ruling politicians. They are: economic growth, employment levels and inflation.

When a government aims to achieve a certain level of economic growth, it normally adds to inflationary pressures in the economy. But on the other hand, it can also create more jobs. If the economy begins to grow without creating enough jobs but increasing inflation in the process, this jobless growth begins to give policymakers headaches.

This is what we saw in 2018-2019, the first year of the first ITP government. And when economic growth and employment levels decline, as they did in 2019-2020, policymakers are further disturbed and those in power helplessly watch the depletion of political capital. In 2020-2021, the government is striving to achieve economic growth of 2.1% after a contraction of 0.4% in recent years.

But this modest economic recovery, even if achieved, is not expected to bring unemployment back to pre-2018-2019 levels. PTI policymakers know this and are eager to see inflation under control in order to minimize public outcry amid a slow economic recovery and, to a large extent, still jobless.

Perhaps this is why Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar were so proud of the recent drop in consumer and core inflation and shared this good news with the country with a political pinch, that is, inflation figures had fallen below levels. they inherited.

Comparing just one-month general and core inflation figures with slightly higher figures from July 2018 does not make sense

But here’s a rough check of reality: Food inflation has remained in double digits for the past 17 months and ranged between 10.4% and 19.5% for urban consumers and between 12.6% and 23.8%. % for rural consumers before dropping to single digits last month.

Despite the fact that national average consumer inflation only rose 5.7% year-over-year in January, food inflation was much higher at 7.3% in urban areas. and 7.2% in rural areas. As of December 2020, food inflation in urban and rural areas stood at 12.6% and 13.4% respectively.

More worryingly, core non-food and non-energy inflation which fell to 5.4% in January in urban areas and made senior officials jubilant was much higher at 7.8% in rural areas, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The PBS calculates food inflation through changes in food items included in a large list of consumer items whose price changes are tracked to calculate the consumer price index or the CPI. In other words, 7.3% and 7.2% food inflation for urban and rural areas represent general food inflation.

The PBS calculates inflation through another index, called a price sensitive index or SPI. It gives an idea of ​​the price behavior of essential items of daily use, mainly food products. Measured by this index, annual inflation in January was 7.7%. The PBS does not separately calculate the number of food inflation obtained by the SPI. But given that the SPI basket itself includes a larger number of 32 food items out of a total of 51, and 28 of those 32 items represented an upward trend in January 2020 compared to January 2019, it is reasonable to assume that the SPI inflation of 7.7% is mainly the result of rising food prices.

Food inflation was much higher at 7.3% in urban areas and 7.2% in rural areas in January

People are usually not sure which food items are in the SPI Essentials Basket. This is why they are often disbelieving when SPI inflation drops. Here we have a full list of these essentials: wheat flour, basmati and non-basmati rice, medium-sized plain bread, bone-in beef, mutton, boiler chicken, fresh loose and curd milk, Nido powdered milk in a 390 – gram of polybag, eggs, mustard oil, cooking oil, Dalda or Habib vegetable ghee in 2.5 kg tin packaging, Dalda / Habib vegetable ghee in polybag packaging, bananas, Masoor, Moong, mash and legumes, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, sugar and Gur, National or Shan Salt, Nationals chilli powder in 200 g pack, garlic, Lipton Yellow Label tea in 190 g pack, cooked beef and cooked Dal and tea ordinary prepared sold in average hotels (whatever that means).

Most people are also not sure what items are in the food and beverages sub-basket of the main CPI basket. The list of these products is longer than that of essential food items and also includes wheat (in addition to wheat flour), fish, dried fruits, some pastries, almost all widely used fruits (and not just bananas), almost all of the fresh local vegetables, quite a few condiments and spices, Nestlé water, Coke and Pepsi, and even women’s favorite pickles and men’s favorite honey. This list of food and beverage items is used to calculate food inflation in urban areas as part of consumer inflation with base year 2015-16. The one used to measure food inflation in rural areas is a little different but is just as heavy and diverse.

The fact that the food inflation number for January fell to single digits after 17 months is, in itself, noteworthy. And, if senior government officials are eager to take credit for it, they can.

But comparing just a month of general and urban core inflation with slightly higher numbers they inherited in July 2018 doesn’t make sense.

This does not make sense, because in January, 28 of the 32 most essential food items that people in the lowest income group use showed large annual increases in sugar of 20.4%, from regular wheat bread. 14.5%, to name just two of them.

What makes these numbers too bad is that the sugar and wheat crises have hit the country three times in less than three years under the PTI government. And, every time these crises have driven the prices of wheat flour and sugar to a level too high for the common people and not moderated much after government intervention.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, February 8, 2021

