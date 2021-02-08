Center strives to enhance status of East India: PM Modi

Calcutta: Inaugurating several central government projects such as the BPCL LPG terminal and the Dhobi-Durgapur natural gas line to Haldias Petrochem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that with upcoming projects undertaken by the central government led by the BJP, Kolkata would again be the industrial sector. hub of eastern India.

The BJP government is working to raise the status of East India. Today the foundations for four new projects have been laid. Once these projects get started, not only will jobs be created for eastern India, but also the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and even the northeast will benefit, the prime minister said, adding that a nation, a gas network is needed for India.

Noting that the port of Shyamaprasad in Kolkata has been modernized, Modi mentioned the need to reorganize the Haldia Port Trust to increase connectivity with other countries.

Under Prime Minister Urja Ganga’s gas pipeline, West Bngals Durgapur has been connected. More than 2 million people will now benefit from a gas supply and employment. Today India is in a position to export gas, Prime Minister Modi said, urging the West Bengal state government to connect the Haldias Jagdishpur pipeline to Durgapur.

People will get clean gas through the pipeline at a great price. Over 99% of the people of eastern India have obtained LPG gas. Hydrogen Mission has a mention in the Union budget and with the implementation of Hydrogen Mission the threat of pollution will also be curbed, said Modi.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also participated in the program.