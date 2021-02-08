Preview of Trump’s second impeachment trialExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is about to begin, marking the first time an impeached president has been on trial after leaving office.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We will start by looking ahead to the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday in the United States Senate. This trial is historic. Trump is the first president to be impeached twice by the House, which took that milestone last month. And now he is set to become the first indicted president to stand trial after leaving office.

Trump is accused of instigating a host of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6 in an attempt to overturn the legal outcome of the presidential election. Five people died from violence at the Capitol that day. So we wanted to ask NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro to give us a snapshot of what’s to come. Domenico, welcome back. Thanks for join us.

DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: Glad to be here.

MARTIN: So both parties have started to make their case, so I want to start with the impeachers in the House. What is their argument for convicting Donald Trump?

MONTANARO: Well, we expect them to accuse him of being singularly responsible, as they say, for inciting the January 6 uprising, not only on the basis of his tongue during this rally outside the White House, but more importantly, perhaps, to get the basics of what happened with two months of misrepresentation about widespread voter fraud that cost him the election. And they’re expected to present an emotional case, bringing in plenty of personal anecdotes – maybe a video we could see, including a rioter on tape saying they were there for Trump, and there they are. because he told them to be there. .

MARTIN: And if they won, what recourse would they seek? I think most people see impeachment as a matter of impeaching someone. And in this case, the president in question is no longer in office.

MONTANARO: Yes, definitely. I mean, these cases are incredibly rare, so we have to dive into the Constitution for what it says. And this is the key part of the debate between Republicans and Democrats. The Constitution states that there are two potential penalties for a conviction for indictment – one, a revocation and two, a ban from re-holding public office. Trump’s legal team argues that when the Constitution says that penalties for impeachment, citation, “shall not extend beyond impeachment and disqualification,” they underline that word and. They say the withdrawal must come first. Forty-five Republicans, by the way, apparently already agree with this because that’s how many of them voted to say it’s unconstitutional for the Senate to bring this trial in the first place because the president is no longer in office.

MARTIN: So there has been some turmoil within Trump’s legal team. I think a lot of people might remember that. A few lawyers left the team at the end of last month. New lawyers have been brought in. They had to quickly file their response to the indictment article last week. What have we learned from it?

MONTANARO: Well, you know, they mainly make this constitutional argument. They submitted those responses to this impeachment document. They focus, again, on this definition of and. Most legal scholars disagree with this and say that if you remove disqualification as a penalty then anyone could just quit and not face the penalty of being expelled from public service later. But Trump’s team also defends Trump’s election rhetoric to some extent. They make two points – one, that he has the First Amendment right to say whatever he wants, and two, even so, his claims, they say, cannot be proven true or false. And therefore, he denies that what he said was a lie. This is fairly new, given that his claims have been refuted by dozens of courts.

MARTIN: So I guess the chances of Trump being convicted are slim. Given this, why are the Democrats moving forward? And why aren’t the Republicans, who have likely experienced the same terror as the Democrats, more likely to condemn him?

MONTANARO: Trump himself is a double-edged sword for Republicans. I mean, there are many who privately dislike the way he conducts himself in public, but they are afraid of his base. They know he can sort of squeeze a primary opponent over any of them anywhere. And we’ve seen him do that, and it worries them. You may wonder whether or not they should be able to stand up for what they really believe.

On the Democrats’ side, they believe, look; just because he won’t be removed from office, they need to be able to hold the line and set a precedent that just because someone is doing something in January, there is no exception in January for somebody, you know, to break their Constitutional oath as president. And they say this line must be held.

MARTIN: It was the senior political editor and correspondent for NPR, Domenico Montanaro. Domenico, thank you.

MONTANARO: You are welcome.

