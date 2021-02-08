Biden says China faces extreme competition from US under his administration





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden said China faces extreme competition from the United States under his administration, but the new relationship he wants to forge doesn’t have to be one. conflict. In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Biden admitted that he had not yet spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping since his inauguration on January 20, but noted that the two leaders met on several occasions when the two men had served their country as vice president. I know him pretty well, Biden said in an excerpt from the CBS Face the Nation interview on Sunday. Archives (June 2020): Bolton’s book adds urgency to Trump’s attempt to portray himself as a Chinese hawk and paint Biden as a Beijing apologist When they do speak, they will have a lot to say, Biden said. Biden appears to be focusing his initial telephone diplomacy on American allies. So far he has spoken to leaders from Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Australia and the Secretary General of NATO. He also participated in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. See: Biden breaks with Trumps tone of concern for Putin in first bilateral appeal with Russian President In the CBS interview, Biden described Xi as very bright and very tough but without a little democratic bone in his body. Shortly after Biden took over from President Donald Trump in the White House, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that after this very difficult and extraordinary time, the Chinese and American people deserve a better future. Beijing hailed the decision of the Biden administrations to stay at the World Health Organization and revert to the Paris climate agreement. The new administration is unlikely, however, to significantly change US policies on trade, Taiwan, human rights and the South China Sea that have angered the increasingly assertive government. Biden, in the interview recorded on Friday, said he always told Xi that we don’t need to have a conflict. But, Biden added, there will be extreme competition. And I’m not going to do it like he knows. And that’s because it also sends signals. Biden has said he will not pursue U.S.-China relations like Trump did, but will focus on international rules of the road.

