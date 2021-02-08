New Ebola case detected in eastern DRC





A new case of the Ebola virus has been detected in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) near the town of Butembo, and the infected person has died, the health ministry said on Sunday. A woman was found with symptoms of the deadly virus in the town of Biena on February 1 and died in Butembo hospital on February 3. She was married to a man who contracted the virus in a previous outbreak. “The provincial intervention team is already working hard. It will be supported by the national intervention team which will soon go to Butembo,” the statement said. The announcement potentially marks the start of the 12th Ebola outbreak in Congo since the virus was discovered near the Ebola River in 1976, more than double that of any other country. It comes nearly three months after the Congo announced the end of its 11th outbreak hundreds of kilometers to the west, which infected 130 people and killed 55. This outbreak overlapped with an earlier outbreak in the east. which killed more than 2,200 people, the second – most in the history of the disease. The emergence of more cases could complicate efforts to eradicate COVID-19, which has infected 23,600 people and killed 681 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. A vaccination campaign should start in the first half of this year. The Congo’s equatorial forests are a natural reservoir for the Ebola virus, which causes severe vomiting and diarrhea and is spread by contact with bodily fluids.







