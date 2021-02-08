PPKM micro goes into effect on Tuesday (9/2/2021), epidemiologists appreciate concept unclear





DRAWING. Small-scale community activity limitation (PPKM) implementation will begin on February 9, 2021. KONTAN / Fransiskus Simbolon

JAKARTA. The implementation of the Micro-Scale Community Activity Limitation (PPKM) will begin on February 9, 2021. In a meeting with the governors of five provinces, namely DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, DI Yogyakarta and Bali, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday (3/2/2021) that the PPKM in Java and Bali which had been extended twice was still not effective in reducing the rate of transmission of Covid-19. Jokowi felt that there was a need for a micro-scale PPKM, which was implemented from the RT / RW level. "So I am conveying that PPKM at the micro level ie village, village, RW and RT levels are important," Jokowi, quoted from Kompas.com, said on Saturday (6/2/2021). Meanwhile, Alexander Ginting, head of health management for the Covid-19 task force, said one of the goals of the small-scale PPKM was to improve the response to Covid-19 in upstream areas. , as in the village or sub-district. level. Also read: The small-scale PPKM will take effect from Tuesday (9/2) tomorrow, with all provisions Through the small-scale PPKM policy, each village is encouraged to set up a Covid-19 response post that serves as a companion to the community health center and a team to monitor the spread of Covid-19. He said one of the posko's jobs was to supervise and deliver food to local residents who were in independent isolation for 14 days. Epidemiologist: The concept of micro PPKM is not clear Responding to the micro PPKM implementation plan, Airlangga University epidemiologist Windhu Purnomo said the concept of the policy was still unclear, both in terms and in substance. "What do we mean by micro-scale PPKM? Is this the same term as regional micro-scale quarantine? Or is it just another name for a term like 'resilient village'?" Windhu said when contacted by Kompas.com on Saturday (6/2/2021). Also read: This is the PPKM micro regulation that applies to Java-Bali from February 9 to 22 Windhu said that if what is meant by micro PPKM is a regional quarantine but on a micro scale, it means that there are micro-zones (RT / RW / Desa-Kelurahan) that are quarantined, but some are not quarantined. "What are the indicators to determine which micro-areas will be quarantined and which will not? Is it not true that under the conditions of testing and contact tracing rates which are very low in Indonesia (3 percent of the population didn't arrive), we seem to have a blind map, so we can't determine the high / low risk micro-area, "Windhu said.



Source: Kompas.com

Editor: Barratut Taqiyyah Rafie

