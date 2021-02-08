Minister predicts arrest of Fazl, Zardari – Journal





NOWSHERA: Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khan Khattak has said Pakistan Democratic Movement leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari will soon be behind bars.

He was addressing various public gatherings in Meetakhel Kheshgi Bala and Payan where new power supplies were inaugurated. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should tell the nation that from where he got such vast property.

Mr Khattak said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was leading a protest movement to save Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, but now the siege was tightening. He said the opposition protests had no justification and that the government would not be blackmailed by such tactics.

He said the opposition would have to take a long march to achieve their wish. He said leaders of opposition parties could stay in Islamabad as long as they wanted. He added that the government would step in if it took the law into its own hands.

Pervez Khattak says government will not be blackmailed by opposition

The minister said opposition parties opposed the open ballot senatorial elections because they wanted to buy and sell votes. In the past these two major parties wanted open ballot elections, but now they are against it, he added.

Mr. Khattak alleged that all of the PDM member parties were engaged in politics for their own interests. He said their long march on March 26 to Islamabad would be a failure because people believed the alliance was formed to save corruption.

He said that people are facing problems because of the PPP, PML-N and other PDM member parties. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal hostility to the opposition because he only wanted to be held accountable to the corrupt elements.

BIRTHDAY: A ceremony was held in Akora Khattak on Sunday to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of former President of the Awami National Party and famous Pashtu poet Ajmal Khattak.

The ceremony was attended by poets and writers from all over the country. They laid a wreath on his grave. A poetry recitation session was also organized on the occasion, chaired by Professor Asir Mangal. Aziz Manarewal was the main guest on this occasion.

Zakir Kahttak, Imam Manzar, Jamil Khattak, Janis Khattak, Raheem Khan, Pir Naeemullah, Zameer Mohammad Khan, Ahmed Pohlail and Professor Khairul Amin spoke on this occasion.

They said Ajmal Khattak had endured the sufferings of imprisonment and had spent his entire life serving the Pakhtuns. They said he was a revolutionary poet.

Speakers said Ajmal Khattak was working for the well-being of the oppressed.

Meanwhile, the body of a young man, who disappeared a day ago, was found in the Shareen Koto area on Sunday. Police said the deceased, Murad Khan, was shot and his body was dumped on the shore of Kotar Pan Kalpani.

Posted in Dawn, February 8, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos