Australia’s involvement is not that simple

Pressure is mounting on the Australian government to stop executing military programs with Myanmar amid new local protests on Sunday, following the takeover.

But withdrawing military support is not a simple decision.

There are fears that cutting Myanmar could cause new problems and pave the way for China to exert its influence.

Thousands of protesters returned to towns in Myanmar on Sunday to fight the military junta’s overthrow of their democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Protesters in the country’s largest city, Yangon, carried red balloons to represent Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) Party.

“We don’t want a military dictatorship! We want democracy! They chanted.

Around 100 people had also gathered in the southeastern coastal town of Mawlamine, and students and medics gathered in Mandalay town.

Military authorities are said to have shut down almost all internet access in the country to prevent people from organizing rallies and talking to foreign media.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has confirmed that an Australian has been detained at a police station and others are seeking consular assistance.

There are growing calls for the international community to step in and punish the military for contesting the November elections in Myanmar, which fired Suu Kyi’s NLD with an 80% landslide .

UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews has urged the UN Human Rights Council and countries around the world to crack down on Myanmar’s military.

“It is… essential that the nations of the world act to exert maximum pressure on the military dictators who have seized power, in particular by the imposition of targeted sanctions,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

But the situation is complicated for Australia.

Australia has been running a program for years help the army of Myanmars with the aim of establishing peace in the region.

Australian government documents describe it as a modest engagement program with Myanmar, focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, peacekeeping training, English training, and training and professionalization officers.

Last week Labor, Greens and Human Rights Watch called on the Morrison government to cut ties with the military, but so far the Coalition has been reluctant to do so, fearing to send Myanmar into the arm of China.

China’s window of opportunity

China shares a border with Myanmar and has remained strangely silent on the unrest unfolding at its back door.

In their public statements, the Chinese authorities have deliberately avoided criticizing the Myanmar military, with the state-run Xinhua news agency calling the coup “a major cabinet reshuffle.”

Derek Mitchell, former US Ambassador to Myanmar who is now President of the National Democratic Institute, said The New York Times that the Chinese authorities “consider (Myanmar) their sphere of influence, without a doubt”.

They are very suspicious of American influence in the country, ”he said.

Mr. Mitchell added that the Chinese government sees the coup as an opportune time to undermine incursions by the United States and other Asian countries during Myanmars’ steps to become a functioning democracy.

If Myanmar falls into authoritarianism, it will play China’s game.

This is because the Tatmadaw, as the Myanmar army led by Min Aung Hlaing is known locally, will return the country to its pre-2011 foreign policy strategy of adopting China as a key partner.

By using China for protection, the military will be able to withstand punishments from the West, which include sanctions for its military rule and persecution of the Rohingya.

China, along with Russia, has so far blocked a UN Security Council statement condemning the military coup, with China warning that international sanctions or pressure would only make matters worse in Myanmar. . It’s also possible that the Chinese government is happy that media attention is directed elsewhere as World Health Organization investigators continue to probe the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan.

Even though China will strategically benefit from Myanmar’s isolation from Western democracies, that doesn’t mean President Xi Jinping supports the coup.

Before the military takeover, Mr. Xi had enjoyed a close working relationship with Suu Kyi, with the couple reuniting as recently as January 18.

China is one of Myanmar’s closest allies and the country’s largest trading partner.

The return of the military means that Mr. Xi will have to work hard to earn their trust after years of relations with Suu Kyi.

-with AAP