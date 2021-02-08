Singer Zarsanga again forced to live in tents – Newspaper





PESHAWAR: Pashtun folk singer Zarsanga Bibi was forced to live in tents with more than 200 family members as the culture department took official residence in Kohat district nearly three months ago.

The queen of the Septétuangerian melody, Zarsanga Bibi, cried for help but her voice this time lost in the desert. She asked the culture department to provide her with a modest residence so that she could live out her last years of her life in peace, comfort and dignity.

Zarsanga Bibi said the Covid-19 pandemic pushed her family into extreme poverty as their poor financial situation forced them to beg. She and her sons rented a shop in Kohat Bazaar where her more than 2,500 awards, certificates and medals were kept.

I call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan to take note of my miserable situation. I just want a piece of intrigue where I can feel proud that my contributions have brought me to at least one sheltered state. I have no other wish at this point and at this age, Zarsanga said.

She told this scribe that she rejected offers from Afghanistan and several other countries. She said Pakistan had been her identity and would live and die with it. She said she would never leave Pakistan despite the strange situation and the pathetic attitude of those responsible.

I have over 200 sons, daughters and grandchildren, all of them depended on me. The government had assigned me an official residence in Kohat for two years and upon termination of the stipulated time, me and my extended family were forced to live again in these tattered tents in the open air where we have to pay Rs15,000 as rent to the landowner, she said. Living legend Shahzada said his mother suffered from a lung infection and other multiple ailments and was forced to live in a tent.

He said despite repeated calls and requests, no responsible official has responded to his family’s suffering.

Posted in Dawn, February 8, 2021

