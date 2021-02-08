Why the mutated coronavirus variants are so worrying

1. How widespread is it?

The variant that emerged in the south-east of England in September, dubbed the B.1.1.7 lineage, contributed to an increase in the number of cases that sent the UK back to lockdown in January. Other countries have followed, especially in Europe, and are stepping up precautions such as wearing masks. In the United States, health officials have warned the strain could become dominant as early as March; President Joe Biden toughened the rules from his early days in office to try to contain them. In southern Africa, hospitals are facing pressure from an outbreak brought on by another variant, 501Y.V2. Brazilian researchers warn that a so-called P.1 variant spotted in Manaus, Amazonas state in December may have caused an increase in cases that have strained the healthcare system and led to oxygen shortages. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles say a new strain has emerged in California, although its importance is less well known and some scientists have questioned its existence.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on January 22 that new evidence had led the government to reconsider its original view that variant B.1.1.7 was not more dangerous. The government said that on average, for every 1,000 men in their 60s, 13 to 14 would die if they contracted the new variant, compared to 10 for the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. However, the quality of care could also play a role: Another British study found that death rates were higher for Covid patients admitted to intensive care during times of high occupancy and decreased for admissions when the unit was. less full. (The number of Covid patients hospitalized in the UK in mid-January was much higher than during the first peak last April.) Public Health England noted in early February emerging evidence of an additional mutation in variant B .1.1.7 which could weaken any immune protection acquired by current vaccines or naturally from a previous infection with a previous strain.

3. Do the new variants cause different symptoms?

Some subtle differences were noted in symptom patterns in UK patients infected with the B.1.1.7 variant compared to other strains. The former are more likely to have a cough, sore throat, fatigue or myalgia, according to a report from the BMJ. Data from the UK Office for National Statistics indicates that people with the new variant are less likely to lose their sense of smell or taste. The results have prompted some doctors to call for the official list of Covid-19 symptoms to be reviewed and potentially expanded for the first time since May.

4. How quickly did the strains spread?

Quickly, helped by end of year holidays traditionally associated with an increased family and social mix. As of February 2, imported cases or community transmission of UK variant B.1.1.7 had been reported in 80 countries, according to the World Health Organization. Scientists estimate that B.1.1.7 doubles in the United States every 10 days, with a transmission rate of at least 35-45% higher than previous strains. Likewise, scientists have found that the 501Y.V2 variant which was first detected in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa in early October is about 50% more transmissible than previous versions. This has led to a sharp increase in cases in southern Africa as well as in Seychelles and Mauritius. As of February 2, 501Y.V2 has been identified in 41 countries, while 10 countries have detected the P.1 variant seen for the first time in Brazil, according to the WHO.

5. How do variants increase transmission?

They seem to have some advantage over other versions that have allowed them to predominate quickly, although factors such as people congregating more indoors in colder weather may also contribute to the spread. The British strain has acquired 17 mutations from its most recent ancestor – a rate of change that is faster than what scientists typically observe. A UK advisory group said in December that the B.1.1.7 line could lead to an increase in the baseline reproduction number, or R0 (the average number of new infections estimated to come from a single case) of the order of 0 , 39 to 0.93 – a substantial increase.

6. How many mutations are there?

Several thousand mutations and distinct lineages have appeared in the SARS-CoV-2 genome since the virus emerged at the end of 2019. A variant with a so-called D614G mutation appeared in early 2020. In June, it had replaced the original strain identified in China will become the dominant form of the virus circulating around the world. Months later, a new variant linked to farmed mink was identified in a dozen patients in North Jutland, Denmark, but does not appear to have spread widely. As mutations continue to appear, they will lead to new variants.

7. Are some changes more important?

Yes. Scientists are paying more attention to mutations in the gene that encodes the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which plays a key role in viral entry into cells. Targeted by vaccines, this protein influences immunity and vaccine efficacy. The B.1.1.7, 501Y.V2 and P.1 variants all carry multiple mutations affecting the spike protein. This raises the question of whether people who have developed antibodies to the regular strain – either from a vaccine or after recovering from Covid-19 – will be able to fight off the new variants.

8. What do we know so far?

In January, Public Health England found that people previously infected with the regular coronavirus are likely to develop an effective antibody response against the B.1.1.7 variant. But in the same month, the first known case of a recovered Covid-19 patient reinfected with variant P.1 was reported in Brazil. This strain has several key mutations in common with the 501Y.V2 strain from South Africa. In a Jan. 28 editorial in the Journal of the American Medical Association, virologist John P. Moore and vaccinologist Paul Offit described the 501Y.V2 variant as more troubling because of its potential to reduce vaccine effectiveness. , due to its particular protein peak. mutations.

9. So how effective will the vaccines be?

Moore and Offits’ concerns appear well founded, with clinical trials of vaccine candidates from Novavax Inc. and Johnson & Johnson showing lower efficacy in South Africa compared to other countries. Although vaccines studied in advanced clinical trials have been shown to be effective in preventing serious illness in the majority of participants, there is new evidence that some may not be as effective in stopping less serious illness. South Africa announced in early February its intention to stop its deployment of the AstraZeneca vaccine after preliminary data suggested the vaccine offered minimal protection against mild illnesses caused by the variant circulating in it. Although there have been no clinical studies directly comparing different types of vaccines with their ability to protect against new emerging strains, laboratory studies have indicated that some are more effective than others. There are also no data to determine the extent to which vaccination will prevent asymptomatic infection and transmission of SARS-CoV-2, including new strains.

10. What do drug manufacturers do?

Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford who conducted the initial research on the AstraZeneca vaccine, said efforts are underway to develop a new generation of vaccines that will redirect protection to emerging variants under form of reminders, if it turns out that it is necessary to do so. The new plan could be ready for fall, she told the BBC. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, as well as Moderna, said their own results indicate that their vaccines should still work against the strain detected in South Africa, despite the reduced potency. Nonetheless, Moderna has said that he plans to develop and test a third-hit booster against this variant, and the CEO of Pfizers also said his company is beginning development of a booster against the new mutations. Novavax said it began work on new versions of its vaccine targeting emerging strains in January and expects to select ideal candidates for a booster or combination. Such changes are not unheard of – they occur every year with the rapidly changing seasonal flu. Unlike the flu, coronaviruses have a genetic self-correction mechanism that minimizes mutations.

11. Are there other implications?

Yes, treatments and diagnoses could be affected. South African researchers have discovered a theoretical risk that certain antibodies under development for therapeutic purposes may be ineffective against the 501Y.V2 variant which prevails there. But studies from Columbia University back up Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s testing showing that its cocktail of antibodies, which got emergency use clearance in the United States and administered to Donald Trump, is effective in neutralizing 501Y.V2 and the variant first identified in the UK. use combinations of antibodies that target distinct characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 to reduce the potential for so-called virus escape mutants that might emerge in response to the selective pressure of single antibody treatment. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said new strains could affect the performance of some PCR-based diagnostic tests. The impact, however, is unlikely to be significant, according to the World Health Organization.