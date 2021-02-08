Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to vote of thanks for President’s speech: Live headline updates of breaking news on February 8, 2021





























08 Feb, 09:32 (IST)

At around 10:30 am today at the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the vote of thanks on the President’s speech: Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Around 10:30 am today in the Rajya Sabha, PM

Narendra Modi to respond to the vote of thanks for the Presidents’ Speech: Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) (Photo file) pic.twitter.com/8szTq858fb ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021













February 08, 9:04 am (IST)

The government is asking Twitter to remove 1,178 Pakistani-Khalistani accounts spreading disinformation and provocative content around the farmer protests. Twitter is not yet fully compliant with orders: Sources.













08 Feb, 08:37 (IST)

Air rescue and rescue missions resumed with Mi-17 and ALH helicopters flying from Dehradun to Joshimath with disaster relief teams on board: Indian Air Force. Air rescue and relief missions resumed with Mi-17 and ALH helicopters flying from Dehradun to Joshimath with disaster relief teams on board: Indian Air Force#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/RplNQxbayO ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021













08 Feb, 08:26 (IST)

Vehicles move in thick fog in Delhi. Visuals up close to ISBT and Majnu ka Tilla this morning. The current temperature in the nation’s capital is 9.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). #WATCH Vehicles move in thick fog in Delhi. Visuals up close to ISBT and Majnu ka Tilla this morning. The current temperature in the nation’s capital is 9.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). pic.twitter.com/U7MlUt7maY ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021 Load more Mumbai, February 8: In a major tragedy on Sunday, part of the Nanda Devi Glacier ruptured in Joshimath in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Eight bodies were found, according to reports, and several are still missing. Police in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, have further informed that the operation to rescue those trapped in a tunnel is underway. “Efforts are underway to clear the tunnel with the help of the JCB machine. A total of 15 people have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from various locations so far,” police said. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed his condolences for the flash floods in Uttarakhand. “Australia stands with one of its closest friends at this very difficult time,” he said. The government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to reopen schools in the state from February 10 for grades 6 to 8 and from March 1 for grades 1 to 5. Deported AIADMK leader VK Sasikala leaves for Tamil Nadu, from Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru where she was residing after being discharged from hospital Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos