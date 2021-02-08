“Erdogan’s task is arduous” … Obstacles to amending the Turkish constitution

Quit the announcement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Make constitutional amendments and maybe draft a new constitution for the countryThe door is open to a possible internal conflict which would add a new crisis between the ruling “Justice and Development” party and all its opposition parties.

Days after the announcement of the Turkish presidents, the opposition Republican People’s Party confirmed its rejection of the proposed constitutional amendments, as did the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, where leaders of both parties said Erdogan did not had not respected the current constitution, so how can he create a new one for the country?

The Turkish president is proposing amendments, most of which relate to electoral and party laws, and to the structure of the “Supreme Constitutional Court”, the country’s highest judicial body. To achieve this, he needs the approval of 400 out of 600 deputies in the Turkish parliament. He is supported in this direction by his only ally at home, Devlet Bahceli, who heads the National Right Movement, but both do not. not. have over 337 seats in parliament.

In this regard, Selcuk Ozdag, a leader of the “Future” party led by former Turkish Prime Minister Davutoglu, said: “Erdogan He seeks to completely change the constitution Without specifically mentioning the materials it will modify or cancel.

He added to “Al-Arabiya.net” that “this task seems to be very difficult, with the lack of compatibility between the five parliamentary blocs”.

In the Turkish parliament there are five parliamentary blocs, the largest of which is the ruling coalition bloc which includes representatives of “Justice and Development” and the “National Movement”, followed by the main bloc of the opposition party, the third is the pro-Kurdish party bloc, and ultimately the opposition “good” party, also known as the “good” party. “

Ilhan Ozgal, a Turkish political analyst, said: “Erdogan is trying to strengthen his grip on power by strengthening his constitutional powers.”

He added to Al-Arabiya.net: “The Turkish president has convinced his ally Bahceli of the need for these amendments or the need to draft a new constitution, and it seems the two are now trying to convince the citizens of this after the decline in popularity of their electoral alliance.

He stressed that “the current government has already amended the current constitution several times, but has stopped doing so due to disagreements between the parties as well as other internal issues.”

He continued, “The economic crisis has exhausted people and as a result they don’t care about the constitution and its amendments because it is not among their priorities.”

Despite the difficulty in passing the amendments proposed by the Turkish president to parliament, but he has the option of a “popular referendum”, which is not excluded by experts in Turkish politics, especially since ‘Erdogan previously held a controversial referendum in 2017 as Turkey moved from the parliamentary system of government to the presidential system. .

The current constitution in Turkey was drawn up in 1983 after a military coup in the country in September 1982. Some of its articles were last amended about 10 years ago, based on the wish of the Party of Turkey. justice and development.

Some of the amendments that the Turkish president intends to make provide that the presidential elections will be held in one round, and that the candidate who obtains the most votes will win, after the one who obtains more than 50% of the votes in the second. and decisive victories in the past.

The amendments also provide for the creation of significant obstacles to the participation of newly formed parties in any election that may take place in Turkey. Observers say the Turkish president aims to punish his former allies who quit his party and founded new ones, including Davutoglu and former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, on this condition.