Impeachment case against Trump targets Marshal’s outrage over attack on Capitol Hill





The story of the actions of presidents is both fascinating and gruesome, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland and Senior District Attorney, said in an interview. We believe that every American should be aware of what happened and that the reason he was impeached by the House and the reason he should be sentenced and disqualified from his future federal term is to ensure that such an attack on our democracy and our Constitution will never happen again. .

By making Mr. Trump the first US president to be twice impeached, Democrats have essentially given themselves an unprecedented overhaul. When Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California, was preparing to prosecute Mr. Trump for the first time for a lobbying campaign on Ukraine, he read the 605-page account of President Bill Clintons’ impeachment trial 1999 cover to cover, sending as many assistants. 20 dispatches a day as he sought to modernize a procedure that had only taken place twice before.

This time around, a new group of nine Democratic leaders only need to return for a year to study the lessons of Mr Schiffs’ pursuit: don’t upset Republicans, use plenty of videos and, most importantly, make succinct arguments. to avoid lulling the jury of lawmakers into boredom or distraction.

Mr Trump’s lawyers have indicated that they intend to mount a largely technical defense again, saying the Senate has no jurisdiction at all to try a former president after he leaves office because the Constitution does not say so explicitly. While many legal scholars and a Senate majority disagree, Republicans have flocked to the argument en masse to justify dismissing the case without weighing on Mr. Trump’s conduct.

But lawyers Bruce L. Castor Jr. and David Schoen also plan to deny that Mr. Trump incited violence or intended to interfere with Congress formalizing Mr. Bidens’ victory, saying his claims without a basis that the election was stolen are protected by the First Amendment. And Mr Castor told Fox News he, too, will be relying on the video, possibly of unrest in Democratic-ruled US cities.

Managers will try to refute them with both constitutional arguments and an overwhelming body of evidence. Mr Raskins’ team spent dozens of hours putting together a wealth of crowd-captured videos, Mr Trumps possesses unvarnished words and criminal pleas from rioters who said they acted in the asks former presidents.

Primary source material can replace live testimony. Trying to call new witnesses has been the subject of a long debate among leaders, whose evidentiary record has several loopholes that the White House or military officials could eventually fill. In the last trial, Democrats made an unsuccessful request for witnesses at the center of their case, but this time many party members say they are not needed to prove the charge and would simply cost Mr Biden a precious time to advance his program without changing the result.

It’s not that there shouldn’t be witnesses; that’s just the practical realities of where we’re at with a former president, said Daniel S. Goldman, a former House attorney who worked on Mr. Trumps’ first indictment. This is also something we learned from the last trial: he is a political animal, and these witnesses are not going to move the needle.

Mr. Raskin and other managers declined to discuss the strategy, but current and former officials familiar with the confidential preparations agreed to discuss it anonymously. The almost complete silence of prosecutors as the trial approached was another change from the strategy of Mr. Trump’s first indictment, when Democrats set up a full-size communications war room in the Capitol and have completely saturated the airwaves of cable television. battle against Mr. Trump in the court of public opinion.

They have largely left it to trusted allies like Mr Schiff and President Nancy Pelosi to discuss their case publicly and respond to criticism of why the House is insisting even now that Mr Trump is being removed from office. its functions.

If we weren’t going to follow through on this, we might as well remove any constitutional sanction of impeachment just remove it, Pelosi told reporters who wondered why Democrats would consume so much time in Congress with a former president.

Key questions about the scope and form of the trial remain unresolved. Senators spent the weekend haggling over the precise structure and rules of procedure, the first time in American history that a former president will be tried.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Mr Trumps expected to have at least 12 hours each to present their case. Mr Raskin, a former constitutional law professor, has trained his colleagues in daily meetings to aggressively refine their arguments, hang on to the narrative where possible, and integrate them with the visual aids they plan to ” display on Senate televisions and screens. Across the country.

Behind the scenes, Democrats rely on many of the same lawyers and assistants who helped put the 2020 case together, including Susanne Sachsman Grooms of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, and Aaron Hiller, Arya Hariharan, Sarah Istel and Amy Rutkin of the Judicial Committee. . The Chamber also temporarily recalled Barry H. Berke, a seasoned New York defense attorney, to act as lead counsel and Joshua Matz, a constitutional expert.

Mr Schiff said his team had tried to produce an HBO miniseries containing snippets of testimony to bring to life the esoteric plot of Mr Trumps’ campaign to pressure Ukraine. Mr. Raskins may sound more like a blockbuster action movie.

The more you document all the tragic events leading up to that day and the misconduct of presidents that day and the reaction of presidents as people were attacked that day, the harder and harder it gets for everything. senator to hide behind these false constitutional figures. share, said Schiff, who informally advised the managers.

To put the presentation together, Mr. Raskins ‘team turned to the same outside firm that helped set up Mr. Schiffs’ multimedia screen. But Mr. Raskin is working with much richer material to tell a months-long story of how he and his colleagues believe Mr. Trump sowed, rallied and provoked a crowd in an attempt to reverse his defeat.

There are clips and tweets from Mr. Trump from last summer warning he would only lose if the election was rigged against him; clips and tweets of him claiming victory after losing; and clips and tweets of state officials coming to the White House as he sought to stop the theft. There is the audio of an appeal in which Mr. Trump pressured the Georgia Secretary of State to find the votes necessary to overturn Mr. Bidens’ victory there; as well as presidential tweets and accounts from sympathetic lawmakers who say that once those efforts failed, Mr. Trump resolutely turned his attention to the Jan.6 congressional meeting for one final statement.

In the center are footage of Mr. Trump speaking outside the White House hours before the crowd passed police and invaded the Capitol building. The managers’ preliminary brief suggests they consider juxtaposing footage of Mr. Trump urging his supporters to fight like hell and march to Capitol Hill and confront Congress with videos posted by members of the crowd who may be heard process his words in real time.

Even with this trial, where the senators themselves were witnesses, it is very important to tell the whole story, Mr Schiff said. It is not a single day; it is the conduct of a president to use his office to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power.

But proximity could also create complications. Several people familiar with the preparations said leaders were reluctant to say anything that might involve Republican lawmakers who echoed or maintained the presidents’ baseless allegations of electoral fraud. To have a chance to advocate effectively, leaders believe they must make it clear that it is Mr. Trump who is on trial, not his party.

