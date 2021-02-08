Australia says journalist arrested in China for ‘providing state secrets’, World News





An Australian presenter on Chinese state television has been formally arrested and charged with “illegally providing state secrets abroad,” Canberra said on Monday, six months after she was detained in China without explanation. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Chinese authorities informed her that Cheng Lei was officially arrested on February 5, after she disappeared from public view and was detained last August. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said during a press briefing that the Australian reporter on Chinese State TV was suspected of carrying out illegal activities endangering the security of the country. Australian national Cheng Lei is suspected of carrying out criminal activities endangering China’s national security, and binding action has been taken and an investigation is underway by the relevant authority, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zhao Lijian. Payne said Australian diplomats had visited Cheng six times since she was detained, the most recent on January 27. “The Australian government has consistently raised serious concerns about Ms. Cheng’s detention at senior levels, including her well-being and conditions of detention,” she said. “We expect fundamental standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be upheld, in accordance with international standards.” Cheng was the second high-profile Australian citizen to be detained in Beijing following the arrest of writer Yang Hengjun in January 2019 on suspicion of espionage. His detention sent shock waves through the foreign journalist community in China. She has written a number of Facebook posts criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping and Beijing’s approach to the coronavirus outbreak. A post mocked Xi’s March visit to Wuhan, the Covid-19 Ground Zero: “Today’s big story, Dear Leader’s visit, sparked tremors in the newsroom, nodding to a large TV screen showing the Wuhan coronavirus hospital is apparently equivalent to a visit. “ Two other Australian reporters, Bill Birtles and Michael Smith, fled China last September shortly after being asked about Cheng. The incident can only worsen the already strained relations between the two nations. Australia’s relations with China’s main trading partner deteriorated in 2018 when it became the first country to publicly ban China from Huawei from its 5G network, and worsened after Canberra called for a investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. Tit-for-tat diplomatic reprisals have since followed, including raids on the homes of Chinese journalists in Australia, the evacuation of some Australian journalists from China and a series of trade measures imposed by China on Australian exports.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos