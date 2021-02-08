Pain aboard Trump train ahead of trial leaves allies on the defensive





Open taunts

With a second one-of-a-kind impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump opening in the Senate on Tuesday, elected Republicans appear intent on acquitting him again. Sentencing would require a two-thirds majority in a Senate evenly split between the main parties. But the GOP’s post-Trump agenda remains far from settled. The future of the inner circle of the defeated president too.

Over the weekend, Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) Was censored by her home state party for breaking ranks and voting last month to impeach Trump. On Sunday, she responded, as quoted by Newsday’s Scott Eidler: “What we already know is the most serious violation of his oath of office by any president in the history of the country.” In Congress, Cheney, who said on Sunday she would not resign, votes loyally with her fellow Republicans on governance issues.

Details of the deadly January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, clearly fueled by Trump’s false claims that he won the election, are still under investigation. Federal prosecutors suggest that the extremist group Proud Boys, who Trump had previously told to “step back and be ready”, played a role in coordinating the unrest. For those presenting the impeachment case, which accuses the then president of inciting the insurgency, the crucial scenario is well established. It could take as little as a week to show.

Trump’s frenzied political team does not seem to be winning hearts and minds for its cause. A new poll shows most Americans believe Trump should be convicted and disqualified for never holding public office again.

Roger Stone, convicted in 2019 of obstruction and pardoned by Trump, does not appear to have told the whole truth about his own role on January 6. A video has surfaced of Stone with members of the far-right militia Oath Keepers Hours. before violence. Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, pardoned after pleading guilty in 2017 to a criminal charge, has returned to the limelight but without straying from QAnon’s already discredited fiction about non-existent plots .

Lou Dobbs, who turned his TV segments into sermons for Trump’s election ‘fraud’ ducks, has had his show canceled by Fox Business Network, so it won’t do much to help spread the acquittal line. Trump. Brad Parscale, a former Trump campaign leader, tweeted odd encouragement for his former boss’s run in 2024: “I wish I was the only president to be impeached three times. Because history remembers those who did not comply. I agree, don’t I? “

Rudy Giuliani, the ex-president’s lawyer who now faces multibillion-dollar libel lawsuits from voting machine companies, has doubled down on his artificial claims that are far from likely to be help Trump or the GOP. “Antifa and BLM are attacking DC as they helped organize the Jan.6 attack on Congress,” Giuliani tweeted curiously on Sunday. “However, so far their role is hidden.”

Biden’s top

The coronavirus relief package, yet to be completed in Congress, puts President Joe Biden’s bipartisan impulses at odds with his sense of urgency in the face of the pandemic, Washington insiders observe. Republicans who have lost control of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives can complain based on Biden’s promises of “unity”. But while in complete control, the leaders of Trump and the GOP generally did not negotiate with the Democrats.

In the midst of an anemic employment report, Biden said on Friday that despite dialogue with Republicans: “I will act quickly.” As if to bolster that position, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin predicted that the country would return to pre-pandemic employment levels by next year if Biden’s $ 1.9 billion relief proposal against COVID-19 was adopted, writes Newsday’s Eidler.

On Monday, senior Democrats will unveil a law to provide tens of millions of families with $ 3,000 per child, the Washington Post reports.

Democratic statics

Senator Bernie Sanders, a key progressive in the Democratic caucus, has said he opposes moves to lower the income cap so people get a full $ 1,400 stimulus payment under the COVID-bill. 19. “Telling a worker in Vermont, California or whatever, if you make, you know, $ 52,000 a year, you’re too rich to get that help, the full benefit, I think that’s absurd. , ”Sanders (i -Vt.) Said.

On the conservative side of the skinny Democratic majority is Senator Joe Manchin (DW.Va.). He sternly raised the reverse fear that the checks could be paid to too many high-income people who have not lost their jobs. Under the current $ 1.9 trillion relief program, direct checks of $ 1,400 would go to people earning up to $ 75,000 and couples earning up to $ 150,000.

Biden said he didn’t think a Democrat-backed minimum wage of $ 15 an hour would be part of the stimulus bill, but Sanders said the procedural fight for it continued.

The future of foreign wars

Biden’s deviations from the foreign policy of his predecessor are nowhere near as pronounced as Trump’s fanatic denunciations of official U.S. positions he inherited in 2017.

The war in Yemen, which has sparked a severe famine and killed thousands of civilians in recent years, took center stage late last week. Biden announced the end of support for Saudi Arabia’s military campaign there, raising hopes that conditions will improve. This marks a big departure from what many saw as the reflexive pampering of the Trump administration of the Saudi monarchy, including its complacency over the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Politically, the decision is relatively straightforward for Biden, especially since a majority of both houses of Congress in 2019 called for this disengagement in a resolution opposed by Trump. But the policy towards Afghanistan, China and in particular Iran could prove to be more difficult for Biden as events and discussions unfold, according to Dan Janison’s column for Newsday.

Biden stressed on Friday that Iran must stop enriching uranium for the United States to resume negotiations with the regime.

Don’t ask, no information

Biden said he sees no point in sharing intelligence information with Trump, as has been done with previous presidents. “What’s the value of giving him an intelligence briefing?” Biden said in an interview with Norah O’Donnell on CBS News. “What impact does he have at all, other than the fact that he might slip up and say something?”

But there has been a slight setback. On Saturday, the White House issued a statement clarifying that this did not represent a final decision on the matter, which intelligence officials will need to resolve.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had “deep confidence in his own intelligence team to determine how to provide intelligence information if at some point former President Trump requested a briefing.”

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest developments in the regional pandemic by Lisa L. Colangelo of Newsday. For a full list of Newsday’s coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: The nation’s trade deficit ended up reaching its highest level since 2008 under Trump despite all of his tariff measures and rhetoric, according to the numbers. Problems with the Postal Service have turned into a problem Biden and his team face. The Biden administration is set to join the UN Human Rights Council in yet another reversal of Trump’s foreign policy. Former Secretary of State George P. Shultz has passed away. He was 100 years old. According to a Washington Post analysis, Trump’s false claim that the election was “stolen” cost the nation $ 519 million. Biden’s foot fractures have healed completely, his doctor said. Former GOP representative Peter King of Seaford will soon join a new WABC / 770 AM radio program, Newsday’s Rachelle Blidner reports. Representatives Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) Were fined $ 5,000 each for circumventing portable metal detectors before entering the House chamber Thursday in violation of a new rule.

