Democrats’ obsession with condemning Donald Trump could come at a cost





Democratic leaders, in their frenzy to condemn former President Donald Trump, may inadvertently revive him and his movement.

Trump has essentially become irrelevant since leaving office on Jan.20, down to his resort town of Mara Lago in Florida. The only ones who seem to care more are the Democratic leaders and the talking heads on CNN and MSNBC, who have been living off the Trump phenomenon for years.

But that irrelevance will end once House Democrats begin their arguments in the trial of former Senate presidents on Tuesday.

The impeachment trial that begins on Tuesday is expected to make headlines for at least two weeks and prevent Senate Democrats from doing other business.

And the final outcome of the trial is not even in doubt – Democrats should be well below two-thirds of the votes needed to convict.

So what’s the point of going through a lawsuit that you know you’re going to lose?

Ask Nancy Pelosi. Or Chuck Schumer. Or Jerry Nadler. Or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her team.

The only apparent answer is revenge. Democrats have been obsessed with returning to Trump since he won the 2016 election.

But their obsession this time can come at a high price.

First, the lawsuit will essentially prevent President Biden from having his Cabinet candidates confirmed or pushing through his $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package for at least a few weeks.

Biden is still in his honeymoon period, but it won’t last much longer, so losing those critical two weeks in the impeachment trial means he won’t be able to gain public attention like a new president should.

And in the longer term, by moving forward with impeachment, Democrats risk uplifting Trump and making him an even more powerful force for the next several years. In their zeal to drive a stake into Trump’s heart, Democrats could give him eternal political life.

While it seems unlikely now, given the serious charges against him in the wake of the deadly Capitol Riot, Trump could try to make a full-fledged comeback by running for president again in 2024.

But even if he doesn’t run again, Trump will remain a powerful force in the Republican Party for years to come – the essential equivalent of a Chicago neighborhood leader who could anoint the next party leader.

If Biden starts to stumble, Trump will likely try to exploit this weakness by resurfacing and reminding voters how good it was under the former president before COVID-19 hit.

The next election is midterm in 2022, and the ruling party – in this case the Democrats – have traditionally lost seats in Congress. This could be critical due to the small margin Democrats now have in the House and the 50-50 split in the Senate.

