Haleem Sheikh, 70 companions reserved after “ violence ” during demolition campaign – Pakistan





KARACHI: Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has been indicted by Karachi police in a case of attempted murder and hindering an anti-encroachment campaign.

The provincial and district administration had demolished farms, owned by Mr. Sheikh and his family, on the outskirts of town a day earlier.

Memon Goth Police have registered an FIR against Mr. Sheikh and his 70 unknown companions for disrupting the peace, causing financial loss to government property, assaults on government employees, attempted murder, intimidation and interference in official work.

The case was registered on the complaint of a resident of Korangi, Muhammad Ayub.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly says family farms demolished at CM’s request

After a few hours, Deputy Commissioner de Malir issued a statement recalling the violent event on Saturday when government officials and other employees were attacked for carrying out an anti-encroachment operation on Supreme Court directives.

During the operation in the Memon Goth subdivision and Shah Mureed subdivision, 548 acres of state land were reclaimed, the statement said. Likewise, 358 acres of state land in Deh Narathar and Deh Allah Phihai of the Shah Mureed Malir subdivision have also been reclaimed. The district administration has called on the general public to avoid investing in any illegal projects.

The Sindh government’s new action has worsened its already strained relations with the opposition.

Opposition leader Mr. Sheikh, who is also the PTI vice-president, accused the chief minister of organizing the illegal operation against opposition leaders.

Judicial inquiry requested

Government officials and machines are being used to attack the farms of my relatives at the request of the chief minister, he told a press conference at the Gulshan-i-Umair company.

Accompanied by other party leaders and lawmakers including Prakash Ukrani, Khurram Sherzaman, Dr Imran Shah, Dua Bhutto, Karim Bux Gabol and Jansher Junejo, he said the PPP government was engaged in a political vendetta against the opposition.

We have legal documents for every square inch of our land, he said. These leased lands were bought by my cousin in Munni Begum. Tariq Qureshi and Azeem Adil Sheikh are both businessmen. Deputy Commissioner Malir had already submitted a report on these lands. In 2011, a committee was formed and the matter was approved by the Board of Revenue.

He alleged that the PPP government launched an anti-opposition operation after the PTI organized a protest rally from Hyderabad to Karachi against the sugar factories and the Omni group. Since 2018, he said, the PPP government has done its best to involve him in bogus cases, but has not obtained any evidence.

I demand that a judicial commission be formed to investigate the cases of land grabbing in Sindh, he said and suggested that the commission begin its investigation with him.

Minister ready for judicial inquiry

Sindh’s Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has reacted strongly to the false allegations made by the PTI chief, but he also appeared ready for a judicial inquiry. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan should order its own investigation and appoint a judge for the investigation.

A judicial commission should be set up to investigate the wrongdoing of people. False claims would not work, he said.

Posted in Dawn, February 8, 2021

