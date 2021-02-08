Huge potential seen in the growth of clean energy





China Has Opportunity to Develop New Technology With Falling Costs, Expert Says With its growing technological capabilities, China has enormous potential to harness and develop new sources of energy such as solar and wind power, according to an expert. On December 12, President Xi Jinping announced that China would increase its total installed capacity of wind and solar power to over 1.2 billion kilowatts by 2030. He made the announcement during a summit speech Climate Ambition by videoconference. Du Xiangwan, an energy expert at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said in a recent interview that the country has the capacity to meet the target. “Despite the difficulties, China can achieve the goal,” said Du, who is also honorary director of China’s National Expert Committee on Climate Change. “The exploitable wind and solar potential of the country is much greater”. Du said China only needs to develop a tenth of its wind and solar power potential to meet the 2030 target. The installed capacity for wind and solar power both exceeds 200 million kW, while that of coal-fired power is 1.15 billion kW. With falling costs, China has the opportunity to develop new energy technologies. “We now have the conditions to develop and gradually increase them,” Du said. He gave an example of a new energy pilot program in Lankao County, Henan Province, which proved that regions with relatively low wind and energy resources can meet demand with clean energy. When the program began three years ago, the county, with a population of around 870,000, depended almost exclusively on coal for its electricity needs. The introduction and development of wind and solar power in the county continues and now meets the majority of energy consumption demand. Lankao plans to stop using coal power this year. “The wind and solar potential in many areas of central and eastern China, but not as much as in northwestern China, is adequate for development. Some areas also have geothermal resources,” he said. he declared. “Generally speaking, they could all switch to non-fossil fuel depending on local conditions.” Du also dismissed concerns that new sources of energy would be unstable due to changing solar intensity and wind speed. He said that as the installed capacity of wind and solar power increases, the supply will become more and more stable. With multiple power generation facilities in an area, power generation is unlikely to be interrupted due to poor operating conditions. Du says other solutions include energy storage to cover the troughs. “Theoretically speaking, there is no problem in tackling instability,” he said. “But the country has yet to make the effort to explore their applications.” [email protected]







