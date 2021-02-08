Republicans tend to follow Donald Trump’s views on vaccines rather than the views of scientists





When it comes to the false claim that vaccines cause autism, Republicans tend to be more influenced by Donald Trump than scientists, according to a new study published in the journal Health Communication. The study indicates that politicians can have a significant influence on the scientific beliefs of citizens.

“I was interested in the effects of political leaders, who are not necessarily health experts, on supporters because we have already seen tragedy in the context of climate change in the United States,” said the author. of the study S. Mo Jones-Jang, an assistant professor at Boston College.

“Scientists and the literature attribute the shared public belief or popularity of climate change skepticism in the United States to divisions of the elite (politicians) on the subject. I was very concerned that politicians might generate some negative results in the context of vaccines. “

Mo and his colleagues asked 648 participants to carefully read an article on the vaccine-autism controversy. Participants were randomly assigned to read one of four different versions of the article: one quoted Donald Trump as saying there was no vaccine-autism link, one quoted a scientist claiming there was no vaccine-autism link, another quoted Trump as saying there was a vaccine-autism, and one of them quoted a scientist as saying there was a vaccine link -autism.

The researchers found that Democratic and Independent participants tended to align their beliefs about vaccines with the scientist’s opinion, whether the scientist was for or against vaccines, but were not swayed by Trump’s opinion. Among Republican participants, in contrast, Trump’s opinion had a greater impact than the scientist’s opinion.

“The main conclusion is that supporters are easily swayed by their political leaders on any given topic, including beliefs about vaccines – although the opinions of political leaders are not necessarily correct or scientific,” Mo told PsyPost. “Political leaders need to be careful to voice their opinions on health / science fields, as some supporters blindly follow them. This tendency was particularly pronounced among Republicans.

A second study with 604 other participants followed a similar methodology. But rather than exposing participants to the opinion of a scientist or the opinion of a politician, both were presented in the same article. “For example, one group read a story in which scientists denied the risk of the vaccine, but Trump raised concerns about the risk of the vaccine. The other group read a story in which Trump denied the risk of the vaccine, but scientists warned about the risk of the vaccine, ”the researchers explained. A third group – the control condition – read an article unrelated to the vaccine-autism controversy.

Mo and his colleagues again found that Republicans tended to follow Trump’s opinion rather than a scientist’s opinion. But all participants in both experimental conditions – even Democrats – displayed reduced vaccination intentions compared to the control group.

“This result is interesting because it suggests that exposure to the controversy itself triggers concerns about vaccines among all supporters,” the researchers said.

“Ordinary people do not have the capacity or the motivation to assess health risks on their own. Therefore, we are required to trust and follow the experts. The problem is, we often assume that our political leaders are always correct and precise, which is not true, ”Mo explained.“ Politicians need to be careful when expressing their views on health issues, especially in the face of an unprecedented pandemic. ”

The current study focused on false claims about MMR vaccines (measles, mumps and rubella). But the research has taken on new importance as part of efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Future studies should specifically address “how the COVID-19 vaccination has been politicized and how supporters would respond to the positions of their leaders,” Mo said.

The study, “The Politicization of Health and Science: The Role of Policy Signals in Shaping Vaccine-Autism Link Beliefs,” was authored by S. Mo Jones-Jang and Chris Noland.

