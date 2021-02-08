Jokowi’s whisper is behind the mutual pandemic policy

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

The government has again changed its policy on the pandemicCorona virus. This time as directed by the president Joko Widodo, the government will implement the enforcement of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) Micro-scale on Tuesday (9/2).

This PPKM Micro Scale is a substitute for the PPKM policy which lasted almost a month in Java and Bali. The government decided not to extend the Java-Bali PPKM because Jokowi said the policy was not effective in suppressing the spike in positive cases in Indonesia.

Masdalina Pane, head of the professional development division of the Indonesian Association of Epidemiology Experts (PAEI), said the government often changes its policies because Jokowi often receives false information from ‘whispers’ incompetent to deal with pandemics.

“I see if the main whisperer isn’t an expert in the field of epidemics. So we have been screaming from the start, why are the restrictions on such a large scale, on such a large scale,” Masdalina said when he was contacted CNNIndonesia.com, Monday (8/2).

Masdalina said that so far, government policies on dealing with pandemics have been poorly targeted. He also criticized large-scale government restrictions.

He said the PPKM micro-scale which will be implemented by the government from tomorrow is a proposal from a number of epidemiologists. He hopes the government can be consistent with this policy.

“The third PPKM follows epidemiological principles, if the previous ones didn’t know who the whisperers were,” he said.

Passengers boarded the Transjakarta bus crossing the Pantung Arjuna Wiwaha area, Jakarta, Wednesday (6/1/2021). (BETWEEN PHOTO / WAHYU PUTRO A.)

Masdalina hopes that in the future the government will be consistent with the policies implemented. However, for the government to follow the path of controlling the pandemic, it takes a correct “whisperer” and an understanding of the epidemiology.

“As long as the whispers are true. I wonder, every day we only announce the ranking of football, red, yellow, green. The 10 biggest, what is it? If the top 10 is really why? No control from the start, “Masdalina said.

Griffith University epidemiologist Dicky Budiman said policies that change frequently are a natural thing in managing pandemics. However, the policy must address a fundamental problem.

According to Dicky, one of Indonesia’s fundamental issues in dealing with a pandemic is testing, tracing and treatment or the suboptimal 3T. Therefore, the policies taken by the government must solve these problems.

“If these changes do not solve the problem, the changes will not contribute significantly to controlling the pandemic,” Dicky said.

On the other hand, Dicky felt that the government’s inconsistency in handling the pandemic was due to the incomplete strategy implemented from the start. Dicky also commented on the government which has formed a number of ad hoc institutions such as the Covid-19 task force and the Committee for the Management of Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN).

According to Dicky, the Department of Health should have been the first sector in dealing with pandemics from the start.

“The Ministry of Health has experience, skills, so it knows the steps and WHO (World Health Organization) has also provided advice, the response to the pandemic already exists, the steps before, during and after the pandemic, phase 1, 2, there is, “he explained.

Currently, the number of daily positive cases of Covid-19 infection in Indonesia increased by 10,827 cases on Sunday (7/2). In this way, the total has reached 1,157,837 people since the announcement of the first cases in early March 2020.

Among these cases, 949,990 of them were declared cured with an additional 10,806 cases of daily recovery.

Meanwhile, 31,556 patients have been declared dead, an increase of 163 people from the previous day.

