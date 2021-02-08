Food and shelter in the city of Surjani in Karachi – Pakistan





On Thursday, shortly after sunset, there is something more to add to the day-to-day business and usual congestion in Sector 8 of Surjani towns as dozens of men, women and children line up outside a two-story building along the main service road while waiting to enter the newly renovated structure as a few workers unload pots of cooked food from a charity service van.

People entering the building are requested to wear a face mask and those who do not are offered one. This is the first Panahgah of its kind in the metropolis under the initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khans after more than 100 such centers have already been established in different parts of the country offering free food and shelter to the less privileged segments of society.

Surprisingly, the Pakistani federal government led by Tehreek-i-Insaf recently launched the project in the political territory of its rival Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) without the usual media fanfare and official inauguration. Even more surprising is the fact that the city of Surjani Panahgah is not the only one in Karachi serving homeless people, as the federal government has identified four other sites in different districts of the metropolis to set up such facilities.

Center to manage five Panahgah in town

This one is already functional [in Surjani Town] and sites have been identified for four more in Korangi, Lyari, New Karachi and Sohrab Goth, says Naseem-ur-Rehman, the focal person for the government program in Panahngah.

The project to provide free food and shelter to the less privileged class of Prime Minister Khan’s society began to gain momentum last year after the appointment of Mr Rehman who, with him, brought a experience specializing in development and humanitarian issues.

Having worked with global organizations and the Imran Khan Foundation as Managing Director, Rehman says this is just the start of the Prime Minister’s social development plan.

In just over a year, the project has established 135 such facilities across the country and many of them are adding value to their services over time.

This [Surjani Town Panahgah] is able to provide food to some 500 people at a time, says Ahmed Rind, a Pakistani Bait-ul-Mal official who is providing administrative support to the project, in the newly opened Panahgah while handling arrangements in the huge dining room in the center where dinner is about to be served to people seated on several layers of chairs and tables.

With a portrait of PM Khan hanging above one of the walls, the first five rows are for men and the three rows behind them are for women. Immediately after a nod from Mr. Rind, the workers at the center begin to serve. At each table, several dishes of rice, mixed with beef, are served and filled in no time.

We also have arrangements for people wishing to stay overnight. A hundred people can be accommodated here at a time, with separate beds for each person, in addition to all the necessary accessories in winter. The response is overwhelming as more and more people show up after hearing about the facility, he says.

But how sustainable can this initiative be in a country where a change of government often results in the termination of previous administrations’ plans. It is difficult to answer this in Pakistan, but standing here in the dining room one can see the city of Surjani Panahgah as a welcome relief for many.

After having dined for a third consecutive night, with her two daughters and a son, Hamida Bibi explains it well. For the cleaner in rural Rahimyar Khan, who emigrated to Karachi 11 years ago and lost her husband in a road accident in 2014, it’s a simple calculation. She says: I have to spend at least Rs150 to Rs200 for a single meal for my family [of four]. Even if this [Panahgah] offers me a single meal that I can save between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 per month. This is the salary of two households where I work. This is more than enough for me. I only have prayers for the one who took this initiative.

Asked how much money she would save thanks to the state-sponsored initiative, Hamida Bibi doesn’t take a second to answer: I’ll send them to school. What else? she said looking at her daughters and son sitting across the table.

Posted in Dawn, February 8, 2021

