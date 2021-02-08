Narendra Modi runs India as if it were another state and he is still Chief Minister

Text size:

A-

A +

IInternet shutdowns, picks and concertinas during farmer sit-ins, conspiracy theories and arrests, new laws broken down, journalists detained, FIRs galore, opposition ridiculed, activists and critics demonized and dissent crushed. Welcome to the Chief Minister’s governance model.

What has long been happening in several Indian states has now reached Delhi.

Delhi’s commentariat, oblivious and often indifferent to what’s going on in the states, is shocked at everything Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government has inaugurated since 2014. How could this happen in the world’s largest democracy , they ask themselves? Terms like authoritarian and draconian are frequently invoked.

Other prime ministers have done it in bits and pieces. But no government has deployed all these tools together, so resolutely and relentlessly so far. It’s new to Delhi, with the exception of Indira Gandhis Emergency, of course.

Modi and now Interior Minister Amit Shah have only brought to the capital what they know best, the proven best practices of the CM governance model.

Also read: It’s time for Modi to play the old statesman and repeal farm laws

CM as chefs

If you’ve covered the Indian states long enough, you know that this is how several chief ministers rule like satraps and regional rulers.

J. Jayalalithaa, as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, allegedly had his supporters thrown acid to a critic and attack newspaper offices, his government slapped sedition cases of activists and state officials under different governments routinely rigged data from the results of council reviews to show that the state was on top. Parkash Singh Badals’ rule in Punjab breaks loose surveillance and wiretapping, slapped the law on illicit activities (prevention) or UAPA on activists under the guise of the Khalistan beacon, and intimidated cable companies to show only establishment-friendly news networks and block critical networks.

In Odisha under Naveen Patnaik, the protest movements are double as being run by Naxals to incarcerate people for a long time without bail. In West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee intimidated media houses, imprisoned a professor for emailing a cartoon and arresting a Bharatiya Janata party leader for sharing memes. Before that, three decades of Left rule in Bengal, violent cadres in villages seize land, people spy on neighbors, sops and jobs for loyalists. Even a CM like Maharashtras Prithviraj Chavan sent designer Aseem Trivedi in prison for sedition.

Nitish Kumar in Bihar has just introduced a law that will penalize you for offensive social media posts and deny you government jobs for participating in street protests; and the government of Uttarakhand will now prevent you from get a new passport if you have participated in unrest.

The political capture of public institutions and checks and balances is a regular phenomenon in states. This is how the CMs annex the State to their fiefdom.

Also read:Teflon Modi does not have one Achilles heel, but two

The power of the anti-defection law

Five former chief ministers, before Modi, became prime ministers Morarji Desai, Charan Singh, VP Singh, PV Narasimha Rao and Deve Gowda.

But Modi is different. None of the others led the national government with the one-party majority and consummate control as they do now in the Center. And none of them have ruled their states for as long and in as deep a way as Modi did in Gujarat. In this sense, the Modis style of government is more like Mamata Bannerjee, Badal and Jayalalithaa, and less like Manmohan Singh or Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The kind of strong and authoritarian chief ministers India has had over the past three decades has a lot to do with the 10e Schedule, or the anti-defection law (passed in 1985 and reinforced in 2002), explains author Tripurdaman Singh. He calls it the pre-10e Schedule and post-10e CM planning style.

The law prevented MPs from questioning party leaders and CMs, voting against the party line or crossing the floor, as it now called for the suspension and loss of a hard-fought seat. When all votes on legislation became so tightly controlled, regional party leaders came to wield tremendous power. This transformed chief ministers into unchallenged supreme leaders of their states.

Such unfettered power has shaped a new generation of regional politicians in India. And states became the stage where authoritarianism was first tested and practiced. But many in the Delhi commentary chose to look away because so much was happening during the halo-halo years at the Center, when regional leaders were hailed as paragons of the true spirit of federalism and as bulwarks against it. Hindutva.

Modi is Supra-CM

In many ways, Modi and Shah rule India like they ruled Gujarat, and like other CMs did too. Prime Minister Modi actively tried to create power structures similar to those he enjoyed as MC. He is, in many ways, a supra-CM today.

But is this model sustainable for the country? There are key distinctions between the roles of a PM and a CM.

Chief ministers are basically project managers, or a CEO, someone who does things directly. A prime minister is more like an executive president. This is where the catch lies. Former Andhra Pradesh NT Chief Minister Rama Rao had even called the Center acconceptual myth, to support his claim that India is ruled by states. The real administrative and governance powers belong to the states. Even a Member of Parliament is infinitely more powerful than a Member of Parliament in his ability to make a significant and material difference in the lives of people on the ground.

This is why the gross majority MPs like Modi and Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi before him are trying to seize real power by seeking to exploit the legislative loopholes of the Central State. The new Modis agricultural laws are one example.

Also read: What makes Yogi Adityanath a role model for other CM BJP

Does India Really Need a Strong MP?

Finally, here’s a bit of irony.

Since 2012, Modi and his team have campaigned on two themes: that he was a strong MC under which Gujarat flourished, and that Manmohan Singh was a weak PM for India. Ironically, Gujarat under Modi is believed to have prospered and grown during the same years India had a weak and incompetent PM. So, you don’t really need an almighty PM for states to thrive.

But having succeeded in creating the mythology of the need for a strong PM, Modi just had to bring to Delhi all of the consumed tropes of control and power of the MC model of governance.

Another irony is that Modi has now reverted to the Indira Gandhi model of weak PM and strong CM. Even in its home state, Gujarat.

Opinions are personal.

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram