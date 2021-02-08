Ombudsman urges Jokowi to limit multiple positions in BUMN





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – OmbudsmanRI asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued a presidential regulation (perpres) to clarify the limits and criteria for the placement of active structural and functional positions as commissioners in public enterprises (BUMN). This is because there are hundreds of commissioners who would have simultaneous positions in BUMN and in BUMN branches. Mediator Ahmad Alamsyah Saragih suspects that the problem with the number of commissioners occupying multiple positions in state-owned enterprises is due to efforts to increase pay.

As we know, remuneration is the payment of salaries or rewards paid by a company to its employees. “We have to be honest, we have a habit of dodging various reasons sometimes, but after exploring it I met Mr. Erick Thohir (Minister of BUMN). The conclusion is that this competing position is only the problem , it’s the drive to increase compensation, “Ahmad said at the launch. Ombudsman’s Annual Report 2020, Monday (8/2). Therefore, Ahmad said his party sent a special note to Jokowi so that the issue of competing positions in BUMN can be resolved immediately. He hopes the increase in pay does not interfere with a sense of justice among government officials itself. “We gave a special note to the president to issue a Perpres on limitation (position limitation) so that it can be implemented, to be more effective,” Ahmad explained. [Gambas:Video CNN] Citing the Indonesian Ombudsman’s 2020 annual report, the institution found 397 commissioners who would have held concurrent positions in BUMN in 2019. Then 167 commissioners had concurrent positions in BUMN subsidiaries. Not only that, the Ombudsman also noted the dominance of some ministries / institutions (k / l) in the placement of commissioners in BUMN. Based on data held by the Ombudsman, 112 BUMN commissioners indicated concurrent positions in non-ministerial positions. Then, the 254 commissioners of the BUMN indicated concurrent positions within the ministry. Then 31 BUMN commissioners in academia, such as the University of Indonesia (UI), Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and the University of Padjadjaran (Unpad). With these findings, the Ombudsman not only asked for a Perpres limiting structural civil servants, but also called for a single income system for function traps that do not conflict with statutory regulations. In addition, the Ombudsman also asked the BUMN Ministry to make improvements to the BUMN Ministerial Regulation so that it is more clear in the regulation of the determination of criteria for candidate commissioners, the sources of candidate candidates, the procedures for assessment and determination, mechanisms, rights and obligations of BUMN commissioners, as well as accountability for the performance of BUMN commissioners. (aud / agt)













