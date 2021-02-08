A mixed report





One of the biggest challenges for any government in Pakistan has been tax collection and reform. Part of the problem is fixing the mechanism for collecting taxes and the other is promoting a culture of paying taxes. Pakistanis, in many cases, are prepared to bribe the way they stay out of the tax net. It will take more than one committed administration to change this culture.

A recent report by an independent think tank tells us that with half of its five years of existence, the current government has done only slightly better than its predecessors. The Policy Research Institute of Market Economy, in its review of tax reforms under the PTI government, looks at the past two and a half years – starting in August 2018, when the party came to power. He notes that of the 10 promised tax reform targets set by the government, only one has been fully achieved. But the good news is that six were partially affected, one was less than partially affected and only two remained unattended, the report said.

This has not been easy. The challenge facing the government can be measured by the fact that during this period five Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairs were replaced and the current one will also retire in two months. A change at the top does not instill confidence in the mechanism of tax collection on the one hand and takes away from the public expectations of coherence in policies.

When he ran for office, Prime Minister Imran Khan promised voters to reform the RBF, widen the tax net through a robust tax policy, and introduce an efficient tax administration structure and mechanism for effective application. Currently, Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio remains low at less than 10 percent – the lowest in the region – despite massive indirect taxes collected by successive governments.

Senior business journalist Shahbaz Rana tells us that reform can begin with autonomy for the RBF. Unfortunately, this did not happen due to political constraints that all other governments had to face. Another key objective was to shift to direct taxes as the main source of tax revenue. In this, we are told that no progress has been made over the past two and a half years and that the share of direct taxes has remained fixed at 38%. In fact, it has recently come down to 36% of total RBF tax collection.

One of the success stories we have seen during this time has been the 2019 tax amnesty program which was launched with the aim of documenting the economy. A total of 137,000 people have availed themselves of the program providing 70 billion rupees in income and legalizing 3 trillion rupees in undisclosed assets. So it wasn’t all bad news. Other achievements have made it easier to pay taxes by introducing online payment modules for value added tax and corporate tax, and less costly by reducing the corporate tax rate.

The government also reduced the number of tax payments from 47 to 34, and the total number of hours needed to comply with tax requirements per year fell from 294 to 283. But at the same time, the RBF missed out on it. ‘goal to introduce much-needed reforms like the single sales tax regime.

What we have seen in the meantime is that the tax authorities have stepped up their operations against illicit and contraband goods and that the RBF has taken action against Benami transactions. Contraband goods worth 29 billion rupees were seized during the current year and assets worth 7.4 billion rupees are expected to be confiscated following confirmation of the court orders. federal appeal. It’s good news. The government has also promised to publish the names of non-compliant debtors and to prosecute major tax evaders. We look forward to this.

As it stands, the government has made limited progress towards delivering on its promises, but then again, expecting a government to achieve all of this in five years was an unrealistic expectation at the outset. Two and a half years is not enough to roll out tax reforms in any country, let alone in a country like Pakistan facing various socio-economic challenges, the report says, adding that the current government has not failed. of will in tax matters. reform. This is perhaps the key message that emerges from this report.

Posted in The Express Tribune, February 8, 2021.

